What happens in FCS if Deion Sanders, Jackson State finish off unbeaten regular season?

Their scoring defense is tops in the Football Championship Subdivision, by more than 2 points less than No. 2 Princeton.

Their offense is sixth in FCS scoring at more than 40 points per game.

Jackson State, Deion Sanders's undefeated Jackson State, is putting together an historically successful campaign on the heels of 2021's 11-win breakthrough.

With numerous defensive stars, an offense triggered by star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and an overall roster that has top-to-bottom FBS talent, Jackson State is on an historic arc.

The Tigers are FCS football's No. 5 team for the second-straight week in the AFCA Coaches Top 25.

The dream of a potential JSU Tigers' FCS Playoffs run is a tantalizing one.

But that's it: Just a dream.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference champion is bound to the SWAC's agreement for the Celebration Bowl, which pits the SWAC championship-game winner against the MEAC champion Dec. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"I’m happy with the Celebration Bowl," Sanders said. "I’m enthusiastic with the Celebration Bowl. The Celebration Bowl, what they do for us financially is far greater than what the FCS college (playoffs) could do for you.

"I don’t know if we have the resources to travel consistently for three weeks or however long it would take to be the champions of that."

Coach Prime, however, recognizes the outside interest if such a matchup could possibly be looming at month's end.

"Everyone would love to see us play," Sanders said. "I would love to see us compete against one of those schools but financially I think we’re in a much better place in the Celebration Bowl playing in front of our people as well.

"I’m truly happy and elated and I don’t really get too much on the rankings and all that."

Though his team has been a mainstay in the FCS' various top 10 rankings for much of the past two months, Sanders said his team's national placement has not been an element he addressed with the Tigers.

The focus is a chance to get another win and take another step to a SWAC-title repeat Saturday at Texas Southern.

"Who’s doing the rankings? I don’t get too much on the rankings, and I’ve never addressed our team by saying, ‘Guys, this week we’re No. 5,’" Sanders said. "I’ve never done that. And I don’t think I ever will. We have a laser focus. We can’t wait to get down to Houston to do what we do.

"Because not gonna lie, there’s a lot of Davids out there who are sling-shotting some stones."