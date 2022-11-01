Skip to main content

What happens in FCS if Deion Sanders, Jackson State finish off unbeaten regular season?

Coach Prime's Jackson State squad is cruising towards a second-straight SWAC title, is undefeated

Their scoring defense is tops in the Football Championship Subdivision, by more than 2 points less than No. 2 Princeton.

Their offense is sixth in FCS scoring at more than 40 points per game.

Jackson State, Deion Sanders's undefeated Jackson State, is putting together an historically successful campaign on the heels of 2021's 11-win breakthrough.

With numerous defensive stars, an offense triggered by star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and an overall roster that has top-to-bottom FBS talent, Jackson State is on an historic arc.

The Tigers are FCS football's No. 5 team for the second-straight week in the AFCA Coaches Top 25.

The dream of a potential JSU Tigers' FCS Playoffs run is a tantalizing one.

But that's it: Just a dream. 

The Southwestern Athletic Conference champion is bound to the SWAC's agreement for the Celebration Bowl, which pits the SWAC championship-game winner against the MEAC champion Dec. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"I’m happy with the Celebration Bowl," Sanders said. "I’m enthusiastic with the Celebration Bowl. The Celebration Bowl, what they do for us financially is far greater than what the FCS college (playoffs) could do for you. 

"I don’t know if we have the resources to travel consistently for three weeks or however long it would take to be the champions of that."

Coach Prime, however, recognizes the outside interest if such a matchup could possibly be looming at month's end.

"Everyone would love to see us play," Sanders said. "I would love to see us compete against one of those schools but financially I think we’re in a much better place in the Celebration Bowl playing in front of our people as well. 

"I’m truly happy and elated and I don’t really get too much on the rankings and all that."

Though his team has been a mainstay in the FCS' various top 10 rankings for much of the past two months, Sanders said his team's national placement has not been an element he addressed with the Tigers. 

The focus is a chance to get another win and take another step to a SWAC-title repeat Saturday at Texas Southern.

"Who’s doing the rankings? I don’t get too much on the rankings, and I’ve never addressed our team by saying, ‘Guys, this week we’re No. 5,’" Sanders said. "I’ve never done that. And I don’t think I ever will. We have a laser focus. We can’t wait to get down to Houston to do what we do. 

"Because not gonna lie, there’s a lot of Davids out there who are sling-shotting some stones."

 

You May Like

Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin releases statement following Auburn firing

The former Auburn coach made his first public comments since he became the former Auburn coach.

By Zach Barnett
Jeff Hafley

Boston College AD Blake James offers public statement on Jeff Hafley

Blake James offers a statement of support for his 2-6 head coach.

By Doug Samuels
Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops: I've never been close to a college football return

"I was in a great situation with great people to work with, and it was just my time. When I left, no one believed me," Stoops said Tuesday.

By Zach Barnett
Herm Edwards

Herm Edwards is returning to TV

The former Arizona State head coach is returning to an analyst role.

By Doug Samuels
Auburn

Podcast: Talking through candidates for the Auburn job

The FootballScoop staff discusses the most-discussed job on the 2022-23 market.

By Zach Barnett
utah state

Sources: John Hartwell steps down as Utah State AD

Hartwell has run the Aggies' athletics department since 2015.

By Zach Barnett
Adam Zimmer

NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer has died

The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam Zimmer was just 38 years old.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_3280

Despite dysfunction, Auburn job "a really good one" expected to draw interest from Freeze, Kiffin, Deion Sanders among others

Auburn has a new A.D., is willing to spend and is seeking its third head coach in 22 months

By John Brice