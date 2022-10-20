Skip to main content

What is college football's encore this weekend after Vols-Bama? Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss up next

Texas visits Oklahoma State, TCU hosts Kansas State, BYU faces Liberty among college football's top games as the season hits Week 8

There are some who believe that Week 8 in college football might somehow top the crazy-land slate of games uncorked last weekend, where goalposts were left to swim in the Tennessee River after the Vols vanquished Alabama and where TCU sustained perfection against most improbable odds.

College football's slate this weekend isn't as elite as a week ago, but it absolutely is stuffed full of beautiful matchups.

Heart-broken Mississippi State goes to Alabama, and all of FootballScoop's staff has the Bulldogs' family in our thoughts after the tragic passing of player Sam Westmoreland.

Undefeated Ole Miss visits resurgent LSU, and it would be hard to find this weekend a more compelling storyline than the Rebels' undefeated squad helmed by Lane Kiffin going against Brian Kelly's first LSU iteration.

Yet BYU battles Liberty in what Zach Barnett has dubbed "Mormons vs. Evangelicals," while Texas visits Oklahoma State and TCU plays host to Kansas State.

Two unranked teams sliding a bit under the radar this week nonetheless play a key contest: Texas A&M, which has not lost to South Carolina since the Aggies joined the SEC, visits Columbia, S.C., to take on Shane Beamer's Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium.

At the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, there's a massively captivating contest pitting the Campbell Camels against No. 6 Jackson State -- for the Tigers' homecoming contest. Those two teams both have multiple NFL Draft prospects, and both are coached by noteworthy former NFL standouts; Campbell is headed by veteran leader Mike Minter while JSU is led by firebrand leader Deion Sanders.

