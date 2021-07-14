What is the cost of attendance at some of the top private high school football programs?

When you think of some of the top high school football programs in the country, there are undoubtedly a handful of storied private school programs that come to mind.

IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL is one of the newest kids on the block, but their roster is stocked with FBS signees and some of the top recruits in the country. They also play a national schedule that would rack up more airfare miles than most FBS programs as they criss cross the country to play some the top teams in high school football.

There are teams that have been at the top of the food chain for a while too, like De la Salle HS (CA), Mater Dei (CA), St. Xavier (OH) and Bishop Gorman (NV) as well that likely come to mind.

Seeing some of these teams play televised games on ESPN in the fall, decked out head to toe in comped gear from Adidas, Under Armour, or NIke, it's impossible to not wonder what kind of money and resources they have compared to where you're currently coaching.



Well, now we have a bit of an answer.

MaxPreps released a run down of the annual tuitions of some of the most well known private school football programs in the country recently.

Some of these figures to attend school there for a year are nothing short of eye-popping.

Take a look.