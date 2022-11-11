Skip to main content

What's different about this Alabama team? Nick Saban has some ideas

Nick Saban has hammered about The Process for years, but believes part of Alabama's struggles this year are due to a focus on outcomes instead.

Even before Alabama dropped their second game of the season, this Crimson Tide team seemed different.

With a top 15 Ole Miss team on deck Saturday, the Tide are in danger of ending a season with three losses for just the second time since 2010.

A staple of Nick Saban's longstanding success has been centered on his teams focusing on the daily habits required to be successful, or what he has famously dubbed The Process. But he shared with Mark Schlabach and ESPN recently that this year's group seems to be more outcome-oriented.

"I've tried to always focus on process and not outcomes, that's always been the culture of the program. I don't know if it's the expectations that get created or what, but this team seems to be a little more outcome-oriented, which sometimes to me makes it more difficult to focus on the process. And then when you do that, it also creates anxiety while you're playing."

Why do this year's players seem more outcome-oriented? Saban thinks a few reasons - stretching beyond the walls of Alabama's facility - come down to the transfer portal and NIL, both of which have changed the player-coach dynamic.

"We used to always have to deal with guys going out for the draft, but now you've got everybody on the team can go out for the draft basically [through the transfer portal]. When you ask about commitment, that in and of itself, just the dynamic [has changed]. I'm not talking about our team. I'm just talking about the dynamic of the whole thing. You've really got to have guys that are all in for the team, and we started out the season that way."

The dynamics of the coach-player relationship had remained largely unchanged for decades, and while everyone could see changes to that dynamic were sure to come with the implementations of both NIL and the transfer portal, even the GOAT is trying to navigate the complexities of it and stay ahead of the curve at 71.

Coaches that are able to build successful programs and master the coach-player dynamic in this new NIL and transfer portal era are going to see their value go through the roof, and I can't wait to have a front row seat to see who (and how) rises to the top over the next decade or two.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Auburn Tigers Football vs LSU 2012

Auburn unveils new $92 million football complex

Auburn, the football team, is not where it needs to be right now. But Auburn, the football program, is not going anywhere.

By Zach Barnett
Bruce Rollinson

Legendary Mater Dei head coach Bruce Rollinson announces retirement

After 34 years as the head coach at Mater Dei, Bruce Rollinson is stepping away from the premier high school football program in America.

By Zach Barnett
prime hat

Deion Sanders hosts a press conference like no one has ever seen before

Coach Prime sent a social media invite, conducted a direct press conference via Zoom

By John Brice
Sonny Dykes TCU

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11

By Scott Roussel
Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 10.10.35 AM

Jeff Saturday had the perfect response to all of his critics

Critics of Jeff Saturday have been loud this week, and when asked about it he had the perfect response that has won over a lot of folks.

By Doug Samuels
Gary Patterson

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

We've got the first Gary Patterson Bowl in Austin, the biggest Tulane home game since 1949, the possible end of an era in college football, and 36 games with postseason implications.

By Zach Barnett
Conference USA

Conference USA getting in on the MACtion action

Conference USA got its football games on cable television, but at a price.

By Zach Barnett
kj jefferson

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman shares leverage goals, insights on 2-point conversion attempts

The Razorbacks are trying to rebound this week against LSU after a ruling that quarterback KJ Jefferson's knee was down last week on the Hogs' game-tying two-point attempt in a loss to Liberty

By John Brice