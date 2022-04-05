Where Were They Then? 2022 edition

Want to be a head coach by 2032? If so, take a look at where these head coaches were in 2012.

Ten years ago, Butch Jones was the head coach at Cincinnati, a season away from leading a program in the SEC. Ten years ago, Michael Desormeaux was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Catholic High School in New Iberia, La. A good season there would land him the head job at Ascension Episcopal. On Oct. 22 they'll meet at Cajun Field as equals, leading their respective squads in the chase for the Sun Belt title.

Such is life in the coaching profession. In an industry that sorts half its workforce into winning and losing buckets each weekend, it's no surprise that coaches are constantly rising and falling like the sun each dawn and dusk. If you're up today, just wait. If you're down today, just wait.

The goal of this semi-annual exercise (our first since 2020) is to encourage climbers that their goal is within reach, so long as they're willing to grind for a decade straight... or longer.

Plotting the coaching industry deepens our understanding of it. Just like the civilian world at large, the fundamental paradox of job hunting applies: the best way to get the job you want is to already have the job you want. Ten of the 131 FBS head coaches (welcome, Curt Cignetti of James Madison) have been in their jobs for a decade or longer. Sixteen were head coaches at Power 5 jobs different than the one they hold today, 13 were at Group of 5 jobs, and nine were in head coaching positions at a lower level of college football. When you add in two NFL head coaches and two Texas high school coaches, 40 percent (52 of 131) of current head coaches were also head coaches a decade ago.

The next-largest bucket also comes as no surprise. The largest individual group is Power 5 coordinators, with 21. Seventeen 2022 head coaches were Power 5 position coaches in 2012. Add all the aforementioned groups together and more than two-thirds of jobs (89 of 131) were taken by head coaches or Power 5 assistants. Not exactly encouraging news if you're an FCS position coach with FBS head coach dreams.

But that does not mean one should crumple their dreams and deposit them in the nearest trash can.

Ten years ago, Dan Lanning was a GA at Arizona State. He's now the head coach at Oregon.

Ten years ago, Marcus Freeman was the linebackers coach at Kent State. He's now the head coach at Notre Dame. "It makes me keep an open mind to the opportunities to the future and not limit yourself to opportunities that may or may not come up," said Kent State's current linebackers coach, Lee Stalker.

2012 Job Total Percentage Power 5 Head Coach 28 21.4% Power 5 Coordinator 21 16.0% Power 5 Assistant Coach 17 13.0% Group of 5 Head Coach 16 12.2% Group of 5 Position Coach 12 9.2% Group of 5 Coordinator 10 7.6% Divisional Head Coach 9 6.9% Divisional Assistant 5 3.8% NFL Assistant 4 3.1% FBS GA 3 2.3% High School Head Coach 2 1.5% NFL Head Coach 2 1.5% High School Assistant 1 0.8% Out of Coaching 1 0.8%

Before we begin, a few nuggets.

-- Obviously, it helps having a personal connection no matter where you are. And it doubly helps to be a quarterback. Desormeaux likely doesn't rise from Louisiana high school assistant to Louisiana head coach without being a former Louisiana quarterback. Same for SMU GA-turned-Hawai'i head coach Timmy Chang.

-- You surely knew South Florida head coach Jeff Scott, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables were assistants together at Clemson a decade ago. You probably didn't know Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton coached together at UAB, that BC's Jeff Hafley and Minnesota's PJ Fleck were assistants on Greg Schiano's Tampa Bay staff, that Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie worked alongside West Virginia's Neal Brown at Texas Tech, that Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz and SMU's Rhett Lashlee coached under UCF's Gus Malzahn at UCF, or that Mike Elko worked under Dave Clawson at Bowling Green.

-- A decade ago, five of the seven SEC West head coaches were Power 5 head coaches, while not a single SEC East head coach had spent a day as a head coach at any level.

At last, here is our best attempt to map where each FBS head coach was on April 5, 2012.

American

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati -- Ohio State co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach

Mike Houston, East Carolina -- Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II - NC) head coach

Dana Holgorsen, Houston -- West Virginia head coach

Ryan Silverfield, Memphis -- Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach

Ken Niumatalolo, Navy -- Navy head coach

Rhett Lashlee, SMU -- Arkansas State offensive coordinator

Jeff Scott, South Florida -- Clemson wide receivers coach

Stan Drayton, Temple -- Ohio State running backs coach

Willie Fritz, Tulane -- Sam Houston head coach

Philip Montgomery, Tulsa -- Baylor offensive coordinator

Gus Malzahn, UCF -- Arkansas State head coach

ACC

Atlantic

Jeff Hafley, Boston College -- Tampa Bay Bucs assistant defensive backs coach

Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- Clemson head coach

Mike Norvell, Florida State -- Arizona State offensive coordinator

Scott Satterfield, Louisville -- Appalachian State offensive coordinator

Dave Doeren, NC State -- Northern Illinois head coach

Dino Babers, Syracuse -- Eastern Illinois head coach

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest -- Bowling Green head coach

Coastal

Mike Elko, Duke -- Bowling Green defensive coordinator

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech -- Mississippi State co-defensive coordinator

Mario Cristobal, Miami -- Florida International head coach

Mack Brown, North Carolina -- Texas head coach

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh -- Michigan State defensive coordinator

Tony Elliott, Virginia -- Clemson running backs coach

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech -- Vanderbilt co-defensive coordinator

Big 12

Dave Aranda, Baylor -- Utah State defensive coordinator

Matt Campbell, Iowa State -- Toledo head coach

Lance Leipold, Kansas -- Wisconsin-Whitewater head coach

Chris Klieman, Kansas State -- North Dakota State defensive coordinator

Brent Venables, Oklahoma -- Clemson defensive coordinator

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State -- Oklahoma State head coach

Steve Sarkisian, Texas -- Washington head coach

Sonny Dykes, TCU -- Louisiana Tech head coach

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech -- Cedar Hill (Texas) High School head coach

Neal Brown, West Virginia -- Texas Tech offensive coordinator

Big Ten

East

Tom Allen, Indiana -- Ole Miss linebackers coach

Mike Locksley, Maryland -- Maryland offensive coordinator

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan -- San Francisco 49ers head coach

Mel Tucker, Michigan State -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator

Ryan Day, Ohio State -- Temple offensive coordinator

James Franklin, Penn State -- Vanderbilt head coach

Greg Schiano, Rutgers -- Tampa Bay Bucs head coach

West

Bret Bielema, Illinois -- Wisconsin head coach

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa -- Iowa head coach

PJ Fleck, Minnesota -- Tampa Bay Bucs wide receivers coach

Scott Frost, Nebraska -- Oregon wide receivers coach

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern -- Northwestern head coach

Jeff Brohm, Purdue -- UAB offensive coordinator

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin -- Pittsburgh head coach

Conference USA

Will Healy, Charlotte -- Chattanooga quarterbacks coach

Willie Taggart, Florida Atlantic -- Western Kentucky head coach

Mike MacIntyre, Florida International -- San Jose State head coach

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech -- Texas Tech wide receivers coach

Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee -- Middle Tennessee head coach

Seth Littrell, North Texas -- Indiana offensive coordinator

Mike Bloomgren, Rice -- Stanford offensive line coach

Bill Clark, UAB -- South Alabama defensive coordinator

Dana Dimel, UTEP -- Kansas State offensive coordinator

Jeff Traylor, UTSA -- Gilmer (Texas) High School head coach

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky -- UAB running backs coach

FBS Independents

Jeff Monken, Army -- Georgia Southern head coach

Kalani Sitake, BYU -- Utah defensive coordinator

Hugh Freeze, Liberty -- Ole Miss head coach

Jerry Kill, New Mexico State -- Minnesota head coach

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame -- Kent State linebackers coach

Jim Mora, UConn -- UCLA head coach

Don Brown, UMass -- UConn defensive coordinator

MAC

East

Joe Moorhead, Akron -- Fordham head coach

Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green -- Auburn offensive coordinator

Maurice Linguist, Buffalo -- Buffalo defensive backs coach

Sean Lewis, Kent State -- Eastern Illinois inside receivers coach

Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio) -- Notre Dame offensive coordinator

Tim Albin, Ohio -- Ohio offensive coordinator

West

Mike Neu, Ball State -- Tulane quarterbacks coach

Jim McElwain, Central Michigan -- Colorado State head coach

Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan -- Drake head coach

Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois -- Wisconsin running backs coach

Jason Candle, Toledo -- Toledo offensive coordinator

Tim Lester, Western Michigan -- Elmhurst (D-III - IL) head coach

Mountain West

Mountain

Troy Calhoun, Air Force -- Air Force head coach

Andy Avalos, Boise State -- Boise State defensive line coach

Jay Norvell, Colorado State -- Oklahoma wide receivers coach

Danny Gonzales, New Mexico -- San Diego State safeties coach

Blake Anderson, Utah State -- North Carolina offensive coordinator

Craig Bohl, Wyoming -- North Dakota State head coach

West

Jeff Tedford, Fresno State -- Cal head coach

Timmy Chang, Hawai'i -- SMU graduate assistant

Ken Wilson, Nevada -- Nevada linebackers coach

Brady Hoke, San Diego State -- Michigan head coach

Brent Brennan, San Jose State -- Oregon State wide receivers coach

Marcus Arroyo, UNLV -- Cal quarterbacks coach

Pac-12

North

Justin Wilcox, Cal -- Washington defensive coordinator

Dan Lanning, Oregon -- Arizona State graduate assistant

Jonathan Smith, Oregon State -- Boise State quarterbacks coach

David Shaw, Stanford -- Stanford head coach

Kalen DeBoer, Washington -- Southern Illinois offensive coordinator

Jake Dickert, Washington State -- Southeast Missouri State defensive backs coach

West

Jedd Fisch, Arizona -- Miami offensive coordinator

Herm Edwards, Arizona State -- ESPN NFL analyst

Karl Dorrell, Colorado -- Houston Texans quarterbacks coach

Chip Kelly, UCLA -- Oregon head coach

Lincoln Riley, USC -- East Carolina offensive coordinator

Kyle Whittingham, Utah -- Utah head coach

SEC

East

Kirby Smart, Georgia -- Alabama defensive coordinator

Billy Napier, Florida -- Colorado State quarterbacks coach

Mark Stoops, Kentucky -- Florida State defensive coordinator

Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri -- Arkansas State running backs coach

Shane Beamer, South Carolina -- Virginia Tech running backs coach

Josh Heupel, Tennessee -- Oklahoma offensive coordinator

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt -- Bowling Green linebackers coach

West

Nick Saban, Alabama -- Alabama head coach

Sam Pittman, Arkansas -- Tennessee offensive line coach

Bryan Harsin, Auburn -- Texas offensive coordinator

Brian Kelly, LSU -- Notre Dame head coach

Mike Leach, Mississippi State -- Washington State head coach

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss -- USC head coach

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M -- Florida State head coach

Sun Belt

East

Shawn Clark, Appalachian State -- Purdue offensive line coach

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina -- Delta State (D-II - MS) head coach

Clay Helton, Georgia Southern -- USC quarterbacks coach

Shawn Elliott, Georgia State -- South Carolina offensive line coach

Curt Cignetti, James Madison -- Indiana U. of Pennsylvania (D-II) head coach

Charles Huff, Marshall -- Buffalo Bills assistant running backs coach

Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion -- Vanderbilt quarterbacks coach

West

Butch Jones, Arkansas State -- Cincinnati head coach

Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana -- Catholic (La.) High School offensive coordinator

Kane Wommack, South Alabama -- Ole Miss graduate assistant

Will Hall, Southern Miss -- West Alabama (D-II) head coach

Jake Spavital, Texas State -- West Virginia quarterbacks coach

Jon Sumrall, Troy -- Tulane defensive line coach

Terry Bowden, ULM -- Akron head coach