Whittier College decides to shut down football program

Whittier (D-III - CA) becomes the second California Division III program to shut down football in the past two seasons.

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football.

That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.

Over the weekend, Whittier wrapped up their season with a 58-14 loss to Redlands (D-III - CA) to end an 0-8 campaign.

The Poets were scoring just over 7 points per game on average, while giving up 47 points per game.

Just last week, head coach Michael Neale and the staff were tweeting with excitement about new NIL deals for their players, application deadlines for recruits, and about hitting the road for recruiting.

Blindsided Whittier defensive coordinator Tony Caljean, who clearly felt like the program was making progress, took to Twitter to share his disappointment in the news.

When unfortunate news like this comes out, we feel compelled to share the names of the staff, who we hope are able to land on their feet. The Whittier staff consists of; Tony Caljean (DC / DBs), Miguel A. Gutierrez (DL), Miguel Gutierrez Jr. (OL), Moises Gonzalez (WRs), Nelson Herrera (RBs), Charles Gordon (LBs), and Sean Hamilton (Defensive GA - OLBs).

They become the second California Division III school to cut their football program since 2000, when Occidental decided to drop football.

