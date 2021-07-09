Whittier College tabs FBS staffer for defensive coordinator role

For the past 13 months, Anthony Caljean has worked at Akron in a special teams and defensive quality control role.

Prior to landing that position at Akron, Caljean worked at the small college level, first as a special teams coordinator / recruiting coordinator at Ursinus (D-III - PA) for five seasons and as an assistant at Franklin and Marshall (D-III - VA) for just under two seasons prior to that.

Initially, he got his start in college coaching as a graduate assistant at Bethel (NAIA - TN), where he worked with the running backs.

Now, after a career that has seen him go from coaching high school ball in New Jersey to college football in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Caljean is set to return to the small college level.

Last night, Caljean announced that he'll be traveling literally across the country for his new role as the defensive coordinator at Whittier College (D-III - CA).

Before making the jump to the college level, Caljean began his coaching career as the defensive coordinator at Bernard HS (NJ) for a few seasons from 2010-12, where he helped lead the top defensive unit in their league.

Calling the defense at Whittier will be Caljean's first defensive play calling opportunity at the college level.