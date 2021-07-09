Whittier College tabs FBS staffer for defensive coordinator role

Author:
Updated:
Original:

For the past 13 months, Anthony Caljean has worked at Akron in a special teams and defensive quality control role.

Prior to landing that position at Akron, Caljean worked at the small college level, first as a special teams coordinator / recruiting coordinator at Ursinus (D-III - PA) for five seasons and as an assistant at Franklin and Marshall (D-III - VA) for just under two seasons prior to that.

Initially, he got his start in college coaching as a graduate assistant at Bethel (NAIA - TN), where he worked with the running backs. 

Now, after a career that has seen him go from coaching high school ball in New Jersey to college football in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Caljean is set to return to the small college level.

Last night, Caljean announced that he'll be traveling literally across the country for his new role as the defensive coordinator at Whittier College (D-III - CA).

Before making the jump to the college level, Caljean began his coaching career as the defensive coordinator at Bernard HS (NJ) for a few seasons from 2010-12, where he helped lead the top defensive unit in their league.

Calling the defense at Whittier will be Caljean's first defensive play calling opportunity at the college level.

You May Like

App State

Collegiate Sports Video Association names top recruiting video of 2020-21

Beautifully shot and masterfully produced, Appalachian State's "Something About These Mountains" expertly sells Mountaineer football to its target audience.

Dave Aranda Baylor

Aranda: "Two of the hardest things to do in college football right now..."

Screen Shot 2021-07-08 at 9.11.20 AM

After losing head coach to conference rival, Kentucky Christian hires new head coach from a different conference foe

A former Mid-South Conference player of the year at Campbellsville and a star assistant at Union College, Jake Russell will now be the head coach at Kentucky Christian.

dre brown

Sources: Notre Dame lures Vols' staffer, former Illini running back to offensive staff

Notre Dame is a program coming off two College Football Playoffs berths, pouring fresh resources into its football recruiting and analytical departments - and plucking a key young hire from a troubled Southeastern Conference program in the process.

Notre Dame

Hogs for Hogs: Arkansas, Notre Dame O-lines snag NIL barbecue deals

A day after an Arkansas barbecue joint announced a burgeoning partnership with the offensive linemen at the University of Arkansas, Notre Dame's offensive linemen revealed on Twitter that the entire group – all 17 of them – likewise had partnered with a growing, semi-national food joint that recently opened a location 3.5 miles from Notre Dame Stadium.

Credit: Canadian Football League

CFL, XFL won't collaborate after all

It was never clear how the two leagues would work together and they never figured it out, either.

WAC

Jeff Hurd stepping down as WAC commissioner

Hurd has seen the WAC's ups and downs as part of the conference staff dating back to 1985.

Michigan State spring

Michigan State chief of staff resigns

Geoff Martzen is the second key off-the-field assistant to leave Mel Tucker's staff this summer.