William Penn hires fellow NAIA head coach

Marc Benavidez, coming off a 10-win season, is leaving his alma mater to become the new head coach at William Penn.

Marc Benavidez had been a mainstay in the Avila program for many years as a standout player, then assistant and coordinator, and then took over as head coach at Avila (NAIA - MO) in 2018.

Last year, he put together a 10-2 campaign last season at his alma mater, broke nearly every conceivable offensive school record, and led them to the playoffs for the first time ever with a share of the KCAC conference title.

Now, he's on the move for a new opportunity.

Benavidez announced last night he was stepping down at Avila to pursue other opportunities, and this morning William Penn (NAIA - IA) formally announced him as their new head coach.

He takes over a program that finished the 2022 season 3-7, and enters The Heart of America Conference with national powers like Morningside and Baker, who are both perennial top 15 programs.

Benavidez leaves Avila as the winningest head coach in school history with a record of 39-12 over five seasons.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for all the latest.

