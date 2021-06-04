Florida A&M gives Simmons long-term deal

Willie Simmons remained loyal this past offseason to Florida A&M. Now the Tallahassee, Florida, native has been rewarded with a long-term contract extension.
Author:
Publish date:

When teams came calling this offseason, including an assistant coaching opportunity in the Southeastern Conference, Willie Simmons remained faithful to the Florida A&M program.

On Thursday, Simmons was rewarded in kind. Simmons was among three Rattlers' head coaches awarded a contract extension, according to FAMU athletics director Kortne Gosha, in a school announcement.

The extension keeps Simmons under contract atop the Rattlers' program through the 2025 season. Financial terms, as well as any buyout stipulations, were not disclosed.

Heralded for his community work in Tallahassee, Florida, perhaps as much as his on-field success – which includes a sparkling 9-2 2019 season that included final placement in the Football Championship Subdivision top 25 polls, Simmons has won 15 games in two seasons as FAMU's head coach.

Previously, Simmons – courted this past offseason for an assistant coaching post on Shane Beamer's South Carolina staff, among others – served as head coach at Prairie View A&M.

A Tallahassee native, Simmons is set to lead the Rattlers into their third season of his charge. FAMU did not participate in this spring season, but is scheduled to open its 2021 campaign in a rather notable contest – opposite Deion Sanders' Jackson State program at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 5.

FAMU also announced extensions for its men's and women's basketball coaches.

You May Like

LSU-tigerstadium

Sources confirm LSU, Orgeron have new offensive line coach

Well, Ed Orgeron absolutely wasted no time in finding LSU's next offensive line coach. He's raided an SEC West rival in the process.

Urban Meyer Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars unveil plan for new standalone football facility

You can take the coach out of college football, but you can't take college football out of the coach.

Credit: HERO Sports

St. Thomas sets first schedule for unprecedented D3-to-FCS jump

Accustomed to playing fellow non-scholarship programs from Minnesota, St. Thomas will now travel across the country and take on teams with dozens of scholarship players.

VMI

Sources: VMI set to add OL coach with SEC ties

Little more than a month after a breakthrough season that saw Virginia Military Institute experience unprecedented success in the football program, the Keydets and coach Scott Wachenheim are poised to add a new offensive line coach to the staff.

Alabama Georgia 2018

15 for 15: The 15 most important wins of Nick Saban's Alabama tenure

The evolution of college football history can be traced through Alabama's epic games.

USFL

USFL set to return in 2022

Yet another minor league football venture will attempt a comeback next spring.

Ed Orgeron LSU

LSU, Orgeron make 6th assistant coach change

Louisiana State coach Ed Orgeron's offseason of great change … has taken yet another turn. Orgeron is changing out a sixth different assistant coach since 2020 ended.

NFL world

NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith netted a huge increase in compensation

Despite a global pandemic that nearly derailed the NFL season, kept stadiums largely empty and had lasting ramifications on this year's league-wide salary cap, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith realized a nearly 40-percent pay-increase, according to Sports Business Journal.