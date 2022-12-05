Skip to main content

Willie Taggart reportedly joining Deion's staff

Former FAU head coach Willie Taggart is reportedly heading back to the Pac-12 after over a decade as a head coach.

Josh Newberg shares today that Willie Taggart arrived in Boulder this afternoon and will have a role on Deion's staff.

Newberg adds that "his role could be on field or off-field, not sure right now, but I do know he's there."

Taggart was recently let go at FAU after a 15-18 run at FAU over the past three seasons. He previously rebuilt programs at Western Kentucky and South Florida before going on to lead programs at Oregon, Florida State, and FAU.

Joining forces with Deion will mark the first non-head coaching job Taggart has had since 2009, when he was coaching the running backs at Stanford.

Since then, Taggart quickly turned around Western Kentucky from 2-10 to back-to-back years of 7-5 before leaving to do the same thing South Florida. With the Bulls, he started off 2-10 before going 4-8, 8-5 and then 10-2.

Heading into 2017 he took over the Oregon job, and was there just one 7-5 season before leaving for his "dream job" at Florida State. He lasted less than two seasons in Tallahassee, going 9-12 before being let go in 2019.

Taggart's coaching experience dating back to his assistant coaching days comes on the offensive side of the ball, mainly with quarterbacks and running backs, but regardless of his exact role, Taggart will bring invaluable head coaching perspective and serious recruiting ties to Florida as well as the Pacific Northwest.

Stay tuned as we update what Taggart's role will be with the program on The Scoop.

