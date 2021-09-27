September 27, 2021
Publish date:

Winning Box Scores: Week 4

Tracking how our five favorite statistics fared in Week 4 of college football.
Author:

Week 4 has come and gone, so let's see how our five favorite stats fared across the 67 FBS-involved games. 

-- Rush for more yards: 41-26 (.612)
-- Pass for more yards: 37-30 (.552)
-- Score first: 43-24 (.642)
-- Lead at halftime: 53-11 (.828)
-- Force more turnovers: 34-13 (.723)
-- Win all five: 5-0 (1.000)

And here's how all five metrics stack up so far this season.

-- Rush for more yards: 237-71 (.769)
-- Pass for more yards: 191-117 (.620)
-- Score first: 228-81 (.738)
-- Lead at halftime: 246-48 (.837)
-- Force more turnovers: 168-63 (.727)
-- Win all five: 50-0 (1.000)

A few notes:

-- Poor UConn. Poor, poor UConn. The Huskies nearly became the first team to withstand the 50-0 tied that is getting Quinfecta'd and win the game anyway. The Huskies scored first, led 13-3 at the half, forced two turnovers and surrendered one, out-passed Wyoming by 22 yards, but was doubled up on the ground (203-110) in their 24-22 loss. 

In fact, on Wyoming's two fourth quarter touchdown drives, all but 74 of their 106 yards were gained on the ground.

-- Oregon was out-rushed and out-passed by Arizona, but won turnovers 5-0. Final score: Ducks 41, Wildcats 19.

-- Notre Dame was out-rushed and out-passed by Wisconsin, but won turnovers 5-1. Final score: Fighting Irish 41, Badgers 13.

-- Baylor was out-gained by 197 yards in their 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State.

-- Air Force nearly pulled off a Quinfecta. The Falcons led Florida Atlantic 14-0 after one, 24-7 at the half, snared an interception, produced no turnovers, won the ground game 446-141 (446 rushing yards!!!) and only lost passing by eight yards, 78-70. 

FAU needed 33 attempts to generate its 78 yards; Air Force needed just five to get its 70.

-- Arkansas' dominance of Texas A&M was obscured by the 20-10 final score. The Hogs won the ground (197-121), the air (246-151), and turnovers (1-0); they also scored first and led 17-3 at the half. 

-- Miami and Pitt both exorcised their demons after terrible losses a week ago. Miami won 69-0 and out-gained Central Connecticut State 739-198, and Pitt blasted New Hampshire 77-7, out-gaining them 707-160. 

-- Michigan was out-rushed 196-112 by Rutgers. The Wolverines mustered just 2.9 yards a carry in their 20-13 win. 

