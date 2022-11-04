Skip to main content

Winning Box Scores: Week 9

There's a story why this is coming out on Friday.

Before we go any further, I should start by saying that I'm aware it's Friday and the entire college football world, myself included, has turned the page from Week 9 to Week 10. That's why Winning Box Scores typically runs on Monday or Tuesday. You're dealing with some smart cookies over here.

But real life intervened and we didn't get to Winning Box Scores this week. No matter, we'll catch up next week.

That was until FootballScoop learned Thursday that an FBS head coach reviews our numbers with his team in their 3 p.m. meeting each Thursday. Particularly, this coach likes to refresh his team on how winning the running battle and winning turnovers correlates with victory.

Across 48 FBS games between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, teams that out-rushed their opponent and turned them over more often went 21-1. (Houston over South Florida was the lone exception, which, honestly, is on brand for both teams.)

Sorry we missed the deadline this week, Coach. Won't happen again.

Week 9 Numbers: 

-- Rush for more yards: 36-12
-- Pass for more yards: 27-21
-- Score first: 32-16
-- Lead at halftime: 36-8
-- Win turnovers: 26-7
-- Win all five: 8-0

Year to Date:

-- Rush for more yards: 455-130 (.778)
-- Pass for more yards: 362-221 (.603)
-- Score first: 400-186 (.683)
-- Lead at halftime: 448-108 (.806)
-- Win turnovers: 325-119 (.732)
-- Win all five: 104-0 (1.000)

