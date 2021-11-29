Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Winningest coach in St. Ambrose history resigns

Mike Magistrelli has tendered his resignation after a successful 15 seasons as head coach at St. Ambrose (NAIA - IA).
Mike Magistrelli has announced his resignation after 15 seasons leading the St. Ambrose (NAIA - IA) program.

Since taking over in 2007, Magistrelli led the Fighting Bees to 89 wins, more than any other coach in program history.

He leaves the program after helping St. Ambrose win three conference titles and leading them to four appearances in the NAIA playoffs.

The Fighting Bees finished with a 4-7 mark this fall, and they finished the 2020 season at 5-3.

Magistrelli's got his start in coaching at St. Ambrose and eventually returned to the program in 2006 as defensive coordinator after coaching quarterbacks and then serving as defensive coordinator for a few seasons at Coe (D-III - IA), where he helped lead them to the first conference title in school history in 2001.

The opening at St. Ambrose will be an attractive, yet challenging one as they play a handful of ranked teams within conference play each year, and Iowa is loaded with other top NAIA programs to recruit against.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

