At Nebraska, John Cook arguably did more to elevate the popularity of women's volleyball than any other figure in the sport.

The name is this site is indeed FootballScoop, but every so often we touch on other sports as news demands it. And Wednesday's news demands it.

John Cook, the legendary volleyball coach at Wisconsin and Nebraska, announced his retirement on Wednesday evening. He spent seven years with the Badgers and 25 with the Cornhuskers.

Cook exits coaching with a career 883-176 record and went 722-103 at Nebraska. His .875 winning percentage makes Cook the winningest coach of any Division I sport in the 21st century, Nebraska's release stated.

“I’ve been here for 25 years. That’s a long time to do something. It’s been a great run,” Cook said. “I want to thank my family for their support, and I want to thank Bill Byrne and Terry Pettit for giving me the opportunity to be the Nebraska volleyball coach. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great coaches and staff over the years, and I’m forever grateful for how hard they worked and for how much they gave to Nebraska volleyball."

Cook took the Nebraska job and immediately led the Cornhuskers to a 34-0 season. He also won championships in 2006, 2015 and '17.

In all, Cook won 14 Big 12 and Big Ten championships, including in 2023 and '24, and reached a dozen Final Fours, including in the past two seasons. USA Volleyball handed Cook an All-Time Great Coach Award... in 2008.

Nebraska also set a worldwide record for the most people to attend a women's sporting event, drawing 92,003 people to Memorial Stadium in 2023. Eleven of the 12 largest crowds to witness a women's volleyball match involved Nebraska.

“John took over one of the nation’s best programs a quarter century ago and elevated it to another level. The national championships, Final Four appearances, conference championships, All-Americans and Olympians speak for themselves, but John’s impact goes beyond the on-court accolades. Behind his vision, Nebraska volleyball has become arguably the most successful women’s program in the country which has helped the sport of volleyball reach a popularity level it has never seen before," AD Troy Dannen said.

Nebraska announced Cook's replacement concurrent with his departure. Dani Busboom Kelly, a national champion player and assistant under Cook, has left Louisville to return to her alma mater.

Kelly turned Louisville into a powerhouse in her nine seasons with the Cardinals, going 203-44 with eight NCAA tournament appearances. Louisville reached the Final Four in four of the past five seasons and played for a national championship in 2022 and '24.

“The opportunity to come home to Nebraska is more than a dream come true,” Busboom Kelly said. “I want to thank Troy Dannen, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, and Kristen Brown for their trust in me to continue the legacy of Nebraska volleyball. A huge thank you to John Cook. I would not be here without his mentorship and support. I’ve gotten chills listening to the roars in the Coliseum and now Devaney since I was nine years old. Nebraska is the greatest place in the world to play volleyball and I am honored to be a part of it once again! My family and I can’t wait to get to work and bring more championships home."

The 2024-25 athletic year began with similar news in a different women's sport. Anson Dorrance, who did more than any other figure to popularize women's soccer, announced his retirement after 46 seasons leading North Carolina days before the season began. His replacement, assistant Damon Nahas, rallied past an up-and-down regular season to win the program's record 23rd national championship in December.

Dorrance and Cook's exits leave two GOATs remaining in the major four women's sports. Geno Auriemma is cruising toward a 12th consecutive conference championship and in the hunt for a 12th national title leading UConn basketball, while Patty Gasso is in the beginning stages of defending Oklahoma softball's fourth straight national championship.

