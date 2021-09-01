September 1, 2021
Publish date:

Wisconsin adds personnel staffer with NFL, Power 5 background

Continuing to retool its personnel department after losing Saeed Khalif this summer to rival Michigan State, Wisconsin is adding a rising star with Power 5 and NFL experience.
Author:

Steven Schrum, who has interned with the Baltimore Ravens, worked with Power 5 programs at Florida, Maryland and Syracuse, as well as served as director of player personnel at Kent State, has once again cracked the Power 5 ranks.

Schrum has accepted a job in the Wisconsin football program, working with the Badgers' personnel department.

It's another impressive move for Schrum, a Baltimore, Maryland, native who began his career with the Terps after then-assistant coach James Franklin helped Schrum land a spot as an equipment manager.

From there, Schrum completed his collegiate undergraduate work at the University of Florida, landed the internship with the Ravens and then systematically ascended through the personnel ranks with his relentless work ethic and keen eye for talent.

Per his Kent State bio, Schrum “was a factor in the greatest season in Kent State football history.” The Golden Flashes finished off their 2019 season with 51-41 win against Utah State in the Frisco Bowl; they went 3-1 in an abbreviated 2020 campaign.

The Badgers have been retooling their player personnel department this summer after Saeed Khalif's hiring by Big Ten rival Michigan State and Mel Tucker to run the Spartans' personnel program.

Wisconsin opens its 2021 season at home Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium against Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions. Kick is noon for the contest, being televised by FOX.

You May Like

Nick Rolovich

Nick Rolovich, Washington State sued by former player

In 20 months on the job, the Washington State head coach's off-field controversies have outnumbers his on-field victories.

Shane Beamer South Carolina

South Carolina's Beamer says this is the summer that changed college athletics

Sweeping legislative and rules changes have given more power - on and off the field - to student-athletes, including transfers and earning money.

Nuggets Twitter

#Nuggets: This is the biggest opening weekend ever, literally and figuratively

After a pandemic-induced absence, college football's non-conference season returns with a jam-packed opening weekend.

ed-orgeron

Orgeron details LSU's evacuation to Houston, says some players' homes "really damaged"

As Hurricane Ida neared landfall in Louisiana, LSU evacuated its football team to Houston before Saturday's opener at UCLA.

Riemedio Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst appoints new head coach to take over after 2021 season

After two decades, Marty Schaetzle is retiring from the head coaching position at Mercyhurst and the program is turning to an assistant who has climbed the ladder from Mercyhurst GA to their defensive coordinator over the last decade.

Bret Bielema Illinois

The NCAA allowed it at midnight last night, but Bret Bielema and his Illinois staff decided to hold off

While most coaches were hitting up their 2023 recruits as the clock struck midnight last night, Bret Bielema defends why he and his Illinois staff chose to not participate in the midnight message blitz.

Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M reportedly set to extend Jimbo Fisher's 10-year contract

The only problem with Jimbo Fisher's 10-year, $75 million contract with Texas A&M was that the school wasn't committed enough to its coach.

Deion Sanders sideline

Deion Sanders says too much 'tolerated for so many years' at Jackson State, vows to shed light

Deion Sanders, in his exclusive documentary YouTube program, dives deep into his robbery after his first win and what he believes is his mission at Jackson State.