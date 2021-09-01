Continuing to retool its personnel department after losing Saeed Khalif this summer to rival Michigan State, Wisconsin is adding a rising star with Power 5 and NFL experience.

Steven Schrum, who has interned with the Baltimore Ravens, worked with Power 5 programs at Florida, Maryland and Syracuse, as well as served as director of player personnel at Kent State, has once again cracked the Power 5 ranks.

Schrum has accepted a job in the Wisconsin football program, working with the Badgers' personnel department.

It's another impressive move for Schrum, a Baltimore, Maryland, native who began his career with the Terps after then-assistant coach James Franklin helped Schrum land a spot as an equipment manager.

From there, Schrum completed his collegiate undergraduate work at the University of Florida, landed the internship with the Ravens and then systematically ascended through the personnel ranks with his relentless work ethic and keen eye for talent.

Per his Kent State bio, Schrum “was a factor in the greatest season in Kent State football history.” The Golden Flashes finished off their 2019 season with 51-41 win against Utah State in the Frisco Bowl; they went 3-1 in an abbreviated 2020 campaign.

The Badgers have been retooling their player personnel department this summer after Saeed Khalif's hiring by Big Ten rival Michigan State and Mel Tucker to run the Spartans' personnel program.

Wisconsin opens its 2021 season at home Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium against Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions. Kick is noon for the contest, being televised by FOX.