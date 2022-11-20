Skip to main content

Updating the lay of the land at Wisconsin and filling background elements of the Badgers' coaching 'search'

Sources, other reports indicate Badgers on verge of tabbing Jim Leonhard as full-time head coach, but what was the path to this point for U-W?

Chris McIntosh had played football at its highest level and turned a star career at the University of Wisconsin into an eventual NFL Draft first-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks.

So McIntosh had seen good, and he didn't think he was seeing good from Paul Chryst and Wisconsin five games into this 2022 season. 

The Badgers had lost three of their first five games, being upset at home by Washington State in one contest and blown off the field by Ohio State and Illinois in back-to-back contests shortly thereafter in the season's first half.

McIntosh, sources with knowledge told FootballScoop, had conversation with Chryst to outline -- some have said strongly encourage/demand -- greatly improved play and recruiting from Chryst's squad.

The two ended up not remotely seeing eye to eye in the meeting that Sunday morning after the Illinois loss, and Chryst was fired -- at the time being owed some $20 million in buyout money.

Chryst negotiated his buyout, and the Badgers moved forward with Jim Leonhard, whose playing career at Wisconsin followed on the heels of McIntosh's time with the Badgers.

Leonhard has helped turn around the Wisconsin season, going 4-2 in his six games as interim coach. Sources tell FootballScoop, and there are myriad additional reports, that Leonhard is expected to be named the Badgers' permanent head coach in approximately a week.

Wisconsin could still win eight games if it defeats Minnesota next week in its regular-season finale at home and wins a bowl game.

It's a fascinating situation, one we explore with more depth and insight in this special edition FootballScoop Podcast on the Wisconsin Search.

