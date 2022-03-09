Sources: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin planning to add former Badgers great Al Johnson to staff

Johnson starred for the Badgers, spent time in the NFL and has been head coach at an NCAA Division II program

Al Johnson had a decorated career at Wisconsin, prior to an extended run in the NFL.

Now the former three-time All-Big Ten Conference selection is returning home to the Badgers’ program after a four-season run atop the East Central University Tigers program, an NCAA Division II resident.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Johnson is joining Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff to work on the offensive side of the ball with the Badgers. Johnson's vast coaching and playing experience, from coordinating offenses at the prep and collegiate levels, to his own long-running career, give him ability to help in a variety of offensive facets.

Al Johnson is on the verge of returning home to help coach his alma mater, Wisconsin

After all, Johnson – a Rimington Award finalist during his senior campaign at Wisconsin – also founded the Al Johnson Line Camp and served as offensive coordinator at Southern Door High School in Brussels, Wisconsin.

After those early ventures into coaching, Johnson continued to elevate his career at St. Norbert College, where he served as both offensive play-caller and line coach – tutoring multiple all-conference selections and the league’s offensive lineman of the year.

Johnson’s best work as East Central’s head coach came in the past two seasons, when he went a combined 9-4 in Great American Conference play and upended rival Southeastern Oklahoma State.

He took over the Tigers’ program after an earlier return to his alma mater, when in 2016 he helped the Badgers to a Cotton Bowl championship and coached eventual NFL Draft first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.