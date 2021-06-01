Reports: Wisconsin has new A.D.; school calls special meeting of regents

After Barry Alvarez announced in April his plan to retire at the end of June, Wisconsin appears poised to swiftly name Alvarez's replacement with a former UW All-American.

The University of Wisconsin has announced a special called Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, during which the university is expected to formally confirm its replacement for outgoing athletics director Barry Alvarez.

Multiple reports indicate that Alvarez's replacement will be former Badgers' football player and current deputy athletics director Chris McIntosh, an Alvarez disciple who has been in the UW athletics department since 2014.

Per the school's notice of its special called meeting on the Wisconsin.edu Web site, the meeting will:

“Move into closed session to consider an employment agreement and an additional compensation agreement for a UW-Madison athletic director, as permitted by s. 19.85(1)(c) and (e), Wis. Stats.”

Alvarez in early April announced his plan to retire on June 30, 2021; he has served consecutively in the Badgers' athletics department, either as head football coach or athletics director -- and occasionally both -- since 1990.

As of last summer, Alvarez, the iconic former Badgers' football coach and the school's top athletics official since 2004, had a salary of more than $1.5 million.

Following an All-American career as an offensive lineman under Alvarez and a brief professional career after the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft, McIntosh spent several years in private-sector business before he returned to his alma mater's athletics department in 2014.

Alvarez promoted McIntosh to the chief No. 2 role of deputy athletics director in July 2017.