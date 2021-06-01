Reports: Wisconsin has new A.D.; school calls special meeting of regents

After Barry Alvarez announced in April his plan to retire at the end of June, Wisconsin appears poised to swiftly name Alvarez's replacement with a former UW All-American.
Author:
Publish date:

The University of Wisconsin has announced a special called Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, during which the university is expected to formally confirm its replacement for outgoing athletics director Barry Alvarez.

Multiple reports indicate that Alvarez's replacement will be former Badgers' football player and current deputy athletics director Chris McIntosh, an Alvarez disciple who has been in the UW athletics department since 2014.

Per the school's notice of its special called meeting on the Wisconsin.edu Web site, the meeting will:

“Move into closed session to consider an employment agreement and an additional compensation agreement for a UW-Madison athletic director, as permitted by s. 19.85(1)(c) and (e), Wis. Stats.”

Alvarez in early April announced his plan to retire on June 30, 2021; he has served consecutively in the Badgers' athletics department, either as head football coach or athletics director -- and occasionally both -- since 1990.

As of last summer, Alvarez, the iconic former Badgers' football coach and the school's top athletics official since 2004, had a salary of more than $1.5 million.

Following an All-American career as an offensive lineman under Alvarez and a brief professional career after the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft, McIntosh spent several years in private-sector business before he returned to his alma mater's athletics department in 2014.

Alvarez promoted McIntosh to the chief No. 2 role of deputy athletics director in July 2017.

You May Like

Edmonton Elks

Team formerly known as Edmonton Eskimos announces new nickname

Less than a year after retiring the Eskimos nickname, Edmonton has chosen a new one.

Mel Tucker

Sources confirm Mel Tucker, Spartans adding Wisconsin staffer

Manning Passing Academy

Manning Passing Academy set to return next month

The place for aspiring NFL QBs to see and be seen returns in 2021.

Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen signs extension, receives significant raise

Mullen will be under contract through the 2027 season.

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit shares troubling update on covid diagnosis

ESPN's lead college football still can't taste or smell five months after catching the virus

Nick Saban Kirby Smart

15 for 15: The 15 most impactful assistants of Nick Saban's Alabama tenure

We kick off a weeklong series celebrating The GOAT's 15th season at Alabama.

college baseball

Which programs reached the postseason in football, basketball and baseball?

It's time we give your athletics director a report card.

Urban Meyer Charlie Strong Jags

Watch: Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong make a wrestling cameo

We don't know what's happening here, but does it matter?