Wisconsin commits more than $50 million to new coach Luke Fickell in 7-year contract

Fickell is earning a minimum of $7.5m for the life of his Badgers' contract

After Wisconsin seemingly had settled on hiring interim head coach JIm Leonhard on a full-time basis, the Badgers sprung for unprecedented salary as they landed the reigning national college football coach of the year Luke Fickell.

Per contract terms and salary figures divulged Monday by Wisconsin athletics director Chris McIntosh, Fickell has garnered a guaranteed seven-year deal worth a total of more than $50 million -- including a minimum of $7.5 million for the life of Fickell's contract.

The new pact and new home reflect quite the major fiscal step up for Fickell, who just last year had agreed to a raise and contract extension with the Cincinnati Bearcats that paid Fickell more than $5 million per year.

Fickell's guaranteed salary shows Wisconsin is committing more fiscal resources than ever before to the Badgers' football program; just a year ago, former head coach Paul Chryst had received a boost to his pay that pushed him from just below $4.5 million to north of $5 million.

Additionally, Wisconsin is committing record levels of money to Fickell's assistant coaches' and support staff salary pools.

FootballScoop on Sunday examined Fickell's move to Wisconsin and also highlighted some of Fickell's initial staffing moves.

