Wisconsin assistant coach Bill Sheridan has resigned

Bill Sheridan joined the Wisconsin staff as inside linebackers coach back in February, and just a few months later, is no longer with the program.

The program announced today that the college coaching veteran resigned earlier this week.

Sheridan left Air Force to take the job on Paul Chryst's staff, and is currently part an NCAA investigation linked to four Air Force coaches regarding activities during his time with the Falcons.

The allegations include Air Force coaches hosting high school prospects during the COVID dead period. AF recently completed their investigation and is awaiting word from the NCAA on a ruling.

In a statement, Sheridan shared:

“While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program. As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately.

“I have great respect for Coach Chryst, his staff and the student-athletes I had the privilege of meeting and coaching over the past three months. I regret that I will not have the opportunity to continue to be part of this special group and wish them well with the upcoming season.”

