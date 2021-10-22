October 22, 2021
Wisconsin is planning a $77.6 million facelift to Camp Randall Stadium

By the start of the 2022 season, Camp Randall is going to look significantly different as the school announced a comprehensive renovation of the south end zone.
By kickoff of the 2022 season, Camp Randall is going to look significantly different.

The school announced a comprehensive renovation of the south end zone that will bring in new premium seating and hospitality clubs.

About 6,000 current bleacher seats will be torn out to make room for 2,300 premium seats that will be added in the south end zone.

In the club seating section, amenities will include a climate controlled 10,000 square foot area with a cash bar and TV screens, all-inclusive food packages, wider cushioned seats complete with more leg room, as well as priority access to postseason and bowl game tickets. Fans that purchase the seats now will have rights to their seats for 10 years.

The release shares that this is the first major renovation to Camp Randall since 2005 when suites and indoor club seats were added on the east side of the stadium.

Construction on the project with begin on November 22nd and is set to cost $77.6 million.

That figure also includes a new playing surface, updates to the press box and new premium areas in the UW Field House, as those things will continue to be worked on through the summer of 2022, the release shares.

See the full release from Wisconsin here, and check out the video for the full renderings of the scheduled changes.

