October 17, 2021
Brain fart costs D3 team shot at upset

Wisconsin-Platteville provided a painful reminder of what happens in football when 10 guys execute the plan but the 11th does not.
Driving with a chance to upset the No. 11 team in the country, Wisconsin-Platteville lost in the most incomprehensible way imaginable on Saturday.

Trailing 24-23, Platteville took over at its own 25-yard line with 1:10 to play and no timeouts. The Pioneers quickly moved 60 yards in seven plays, as quarterback Colin Schuetz connected on throws of 24 and 19 yards while also sneaking free for a 13-yard rush. His 19-yard connection to Ben Wilson took the ball to Wisconsin-La Crosse's 14-yard line, and once the clock started moving again to reset the chains, Schuetz would need to simply spike the ball to allow kicker Andrew Schweigert -- who'd missed an extra point, leading Platteville's 1-point deficit -- to kick the game winning field goal.

Except Schuetz's brainwaves got crossed up and he took a knee instead.

With the clock rolling under 10 seconds to play, Schuetz instantly recognized his mistake, but the clock expired before Platteville could get reorganized in time to get another snap off.

The loss dropped to Platteville to 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in WIAC play, while La Crosse survives to move to 5-1 and 3-0 in conference play. 

There's really no larger coaching point here, except to drive home the reminder -- in the cruelest way possible -- that having 10 guys on the same page can be undone by an 11th reading from his own script. 

"I'm incredibly proud of how our team played today against another nationally ranked opponent," Platteville head coach Mike Emendorfer said. "Obviously, the end was a moment we wish we could have another chance at, but we played as a team today and we will get back at it next week and prepare as a team. Colin has led this program to many great moments during his time here, and we look forward to him and all of his teammates returning next week with the same drive that we saw today."

