Wisconsin reportedly close to naming Jim Leonhard full-time head coach

Leonhard is 4-2 as his alma mater's interim head coach. A win Saturday extended the Badgers' bowl streak to 21 seasons.

Wisconsin is close to naming Jim Leonard its full-time head coach, according to Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel beat writer Jeff Potrykus. 

Wisconsin posted the job on Saturday, after the Badgers defeated Nebraska 15-14 to secure bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season. State law requires the job be posted for seven days, but the posting notes that "finalists cannot be guaranteed confidentiality." 

Potrykus noted that two sources indicated Leonhard will be the full-time head coach.

Leonhard was appointed interim head coach on Oct. 2. Wisconsin is 4-2 under his direction, after getting off to a 2-3 start under former head coach Paul Chyrst.

The 40-year-old Leonhard walked on Wisconsin's roster and became an All-Big Ten safety as a non-scholarship player before finally earning a scholarship as a senior. 

Undrafted in 2005, Leonhard lasted 10 seasons in the NFL before joining his alma mater's coaching staff as defensive backs coach in 2016. The entirety of his coaching experience is contained within the walls of his alma mater.

FootballScoop will have more as this story develops. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

