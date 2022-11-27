Wisconsin making a push to land Luke Fickell

There's an update at Wisconsin.

Pete Thamel is reporting that Wisconsin has targeted Fickell to be their new head coach and that there's a strong push by the Badgers to try and land Fickell in the next 48 hours.

Thamel, and others, have added that no deal is done and discussions are ongoing. Sources confirm to FootballScoop discussions have been had and Chris McIntosh is seeking to make this hire. Sources tell FootballScoop the deal is expected to get done today.

Fickell has gone 57-18 leading the Bearcats, and led the program to the College Football Playoff last season after a 13-0 regular season.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard stepped in as the interim head coach after the dismissal of Paul Chryst earlier in the year and led the team to a 4-3 record, to salvage the team's bowl hopes at 6-6.

Many believed that Leonhard's work as the interim head coach was enough to earn the nod as the team's head coach moving forward. Jim had a number of opportunities to leave over the years, and ultimately opted to remain in Madison each time.

Fickell has turned down some big jobs over the last few years and opted to stay at Cincinnati, and his work there has them positioned to join the Big 12 in July of 2023, but the lure of a job like Wisconsin and the ability to win big without a huge overhaul necessary may be what moves the needle for Fickell.

Before landing the Cincinnati job, Fickell served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Ohio State, and spent one season as the Buckeyes interim head coach, when they finished 6-7 in 2011 following the dismissal of Jim Tressel.

The coming days will be very telling.

Update> Sources tell FootballScoop Fickell has moved his team meeting up to 12:30 et today. Wisconsin has scheduled their Board meeting for 4pm. This one is moving....