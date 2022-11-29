Skip to main content

Wisconsin Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Keep track of who Luke Fickell is bringing to Madison, and take a look back at Paul Chryst's staff.
WIS - Staff Tracker-1

Paul Chryst was among the first coaching casualties of the early college football season, with the Badgers parting ways with their veteran coach after a 2-3 start to the season. Chryst was an impressive 67-26 overall in his time leading the Badgers.

Jim Leonhard stepped in and did an impressive job as the interim head coach, leading many to belief it was enough to earn the full-time appointment.

Ultimately though, the Badgers were able to make one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle, luring Cincinnati's Luke Fickell away to Madison.

2023 HEAD COACH
LUKE FICKELL
Cincinnati HC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2022 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Bobby Engram (OC / QBs)
Bob Bostad (OL / RGC)
Chris Haering (TEs)
Al Johnson (RBs)
Alvis Whitted (WRs)
Keller Chryst (Offensive GA)
Jacob WEbster (Offensive GA)
Jack Cichy (Offensive Assistant)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / INTERIM HC
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

2022 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jim Leonhard (DC / Interim HC)
Bobby April (OLBs / RGC)
Mark D'Onofrio (ILBs)
Ross Kolodziej (DL)
Hank Poteat (CBs)
John Richter (Defensive GA)
Shawn Collins (Defensive GA)
Ryan Bright (Defensive Assistant)
Michael Caputo (Defensive Assistant)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Taylor Mehlhaff (Special Teams Assistant)

SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Shaun Snee (Director of Football S&C)
Craig Buckley (Assistant Director of Football S&C)
Ty Taylor (Assistant Director of Football S&C)
Mickey Turner (Director of Recruiting)
Meagan Blair (Recruiting Communications and Events)
Ryan Nelson (Analytics Assistant)
Alvah Hansbro (Recruiting Assistant)
Billy Lewis (Recruiting Assistant)
Jon Proto (Recruiting Assistant)
Casey Rabach (Recruiting Assistant)
Molly Rottinghaus (Recruiting Specialist)
Ryan Dean (Creative Media)
Peter Weiden (Director of Football Program Operations)
DJ Ingels (DFO)
John Schaefer (Director of Football Video and Tech)
Alec James (Director of Player Development)

