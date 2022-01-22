Skip to main content

Wisconsin reportedly targeting an NFL assistant for offensive coordinator opening

Wisconsin is as secure in their offensive identity as any program in college football, and to continue that Paul Chryst is reportedly targeting an NFL assistant for his offensive coordinator opening.

Wisconsin is known for playing a physical, downhill brand of football very similar to what is seen in the NFL on Sunday's.

So to replace Joe Rudolph, who spent about a decade working alongside Paul Chryst at both Pitt and Wisconsin as offensive coordinator before leaving recently for a position on Brent Pry's staff at Virginia Tech, Chryst is reportedly bringing in an NFL assistant.

It should also come as no surprise that the new offensive coordinator also has a history with Chryst.

According to Tom VanHaaren, Wisconsin is targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram to be the Badgers new offensive coordinator.

VanHaaren adds that an agreement could be finalized soon.

Engram worked on Chryst's staff in 2012 and 2013 at Pitt coaching the receivers.

After the 2013 season, Engram left for an opportunity to coach the receivers for the Ravens. In 2019 John Harbaugh moved Engram to tight ends coach, where he has spent the last few seasons.

Engram played his college ball at Penn State, where he was a three-time All Big Ten selection before going on to be a second round pick in the NFL Draft. He had a productive NFL career that lasted over a decade with stops in Chicago, Seattle before finishing his career in Kansas City and Cleveland.

The rise to Big Ten offensive coordinator marks a swift rise for the loyal Engram, who started his coaching journey in the NFL as an offensive assistant for the 49ers before joining Chryst's Pitt staff as receivers coach for a few seasons with the last several seasons spent with the Ravens.

