Skip to main content

With out-of-pocket costs mounting, the family of Andy Coen launches additional fundraising efforts

Former Lehigh (FCS - PA) head coach Andy Coen and his family could use the coaching profession's help and prayers as he continues to battle Alzheimers and his family faces new escalating out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Undisputedly, one of the best parts of the coaching profession is how people are able and willing to come together when one of our own is in need.

That is the situation facing form Lehigh (FCS - PA) head coach Andy Coen and his family that consists of his wife Laura and three kids - Molly, Nolan an Finn.

Coen, who resigned at Lehigh back in 2018 after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers, has seen his condition worsen recently. In 2019 they put together a golf outing which went really well, and they're now in need of some additional fundraisers.

The family has shared with us that Coen, who is just 57 years old, was recently put into a memory care facility, and health insurance will not cover the cost of the facility. To combat that, former players, coaching colleagues and friends of the Coen family are uniting

Asking for help during a time like this can be a really tough thing to do, and we wanted to help by doing whatever we could to help spread the word.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, where they've raised over $120,000, which is just under half their goal of $250,000. You can view that page via this link.

A portion of that GoFundMe description reads:

"Coach Coen is 57 years old and his family needs help to pay for a Memory Care Facility. This expense is directly out of pocket for the family as insurance covers nothing.

Our Beloved Coach, Colleague and Friend needs our Help more than ever. Please consider Donating to assist for his care."

For those that are able, they're also doing an in-person event with drinks and some food. On February 18th, at the Wood Dining Room on the campus of Lehigh, a special event is being put on as an additional fundraiser for coach Coen. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson, a former Lehigh assistant, will be one of the featured guests of the night, and the event will also feature some silent auction items that have been lined up.

The family shares that 100% of the proceeds from the event will go to the Coen family.

Here is where you can find some additional details of that event.

For those unable to attend, please consider donating to the GoFundMe for coach Coen, and please join us in continuing to keep him and his family in your prayers during their time of need.

Tags
terms:
Andy Coenlehigh

You May Like

Michigan

Elston's Michigan deal worth more than $1.8 million, is not tied to Harbaugh's future

The former Notre Dame assistant coach is set to earn more than $600k per year on average

2 hours ago
Georgia State

Holt back in SunBelt, takes over offensive line duties at Georgia State

Former Appalachian State star also had a long run as Western Carolina assistant

3 hours ago
jancek

Sources: Brian Kelly adding extremely well regarded, veteran SEC coach Jancek to LSU staff

Kelly reunites with Jancek, who's run defenses at Georgia, Tennessee and Cincy among other stops

4 hours ago
Billy-Napier-1

FootballScoop's carousel recap: Talking college football's three key hires in 2022 Podcast debut

There were lots of moves. Here's why Florida, Notre Dame and USC have our attention

7 hours ago
Mike MacDonald

Sources: Michigan's Mike Macdonald a strong candidate for Ravens defensive coordinator opening

Sources tell FootballScoop Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is a strong candidate for the Ravens open defensive coordinator job.

7 hours ago
Derek Mason

Mike Gundy lands Derek Mason as new defensive coordinator

Gundy is seeking a new defensive play-caller after Jim Knowles' departure to Ohio State

8 hours ago
Trent Miles

Former FBS head coach to join LSU support staff

Trent Miles will reunite with Mike Denbrock, more than 20 years and multiple jobs after the pair first worked together.

8 hours ago
Thomas Sheffield

Sources: Colorado State staffer to join Timmy Chang at Hawaii

Thomas Sheffield was set to coordinate special teams in Fort Collins. Now he'll do so in Honolulu.

9 hours ago