Sources: Conklin bolstering Wofford staff with former AFCA 35 under 35 honoree

Josh Conklin has his Wofford program among the annual contenders for the Southern Conference crown and the FCS Playoffs. Now he's making a bold move on the offensive side of the ball.
Author:
Publish date:

Josh Conklin, a former Broyles Award finalist as one of major college football's top assistant coaches, is positioned to bolster his Wofford staff with a similarly regarded young coach – former American Football Coaches Association 35 under 35 honoree Tyler Carlton.

Sources on Thursday told FootballScoop that Carlton is headed to Conklin's Wofford staff to be the Terriers' new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Late last month, veteran Wofford assistant coach Wade Lang – a Wofford graduate who had served the school for more than 30 years – announced his retirement.

Carlton's background includes his playing career at Tulsa, as well as stints on staff at his alma mater and Clemson University as well. Carlton previously worked under noted offensive mind Chad Morris when Morris was running the Clemson offense.

Most recently, Carlton was a key offensive assistant at Wofford's Southern Conference rival, Western Carolina.

He'll bring fresh new ideas to a Wofford program that has been reenergized under Conklin since the former Pittsburgh Panthers defensive coordinator was hired to take over the program prior to the 2018 season.

Conklin's made a pair of Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs appearances and won or shared the SoCon title in each of his two full fall seasons atop the Terriers program.

Wofford is scheduled to open its 2021 slate Sept. 4 at rival Elon before it hosts fellow FCS playoff regular Kennesaw State on Sept. 18 in the Terriers' home opener.

