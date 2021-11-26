Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sources: Wofford making multiple staff changes on both offense, defense

The Terriers are regrouping after initial successes under Josh Conklin have been followed with surprising struggles on the field.
After years of strong success in the Southern Conference, Josh Conklin is retooling his Wofford University football staff on the heels of a disappointing fall 2021 season.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Conklin, a former Broyles Award finalist who won 17 games and a pair of Southern Conference championships in his first two seasons atop the Terriers program, is making changes on both sides of the ball.

A trio of changes are coming on the offensive side of the ball as sources tell FootballScoop the staff is planning to switch to a new offensive system. In connection with the switch, offensive assistants Freddie Brown (wideouts), Trey Johnson (offensive line) and B.J. Connolly (tight ends) are being released from their contracts sources tell FootballScoop. 

These moves come after Wade Lang's retirement as the program's long-time offensive coordinator in July.

Additionally, multiple changes are coming for Wofford on the defensive side of the ball – where defensive backs coach Paul Holmes and outside linebackers coach Luke Johnson are both expected to be released as well. 

Wofford is coming off uncharacteristic struggles in 2021 – for both its spring and fall seasons. The Terriers are fresh off a 1-10 fall season after a 1-4 spring campaign.

The Terriers open their 2022 season in early September and have a first-month game at Virginia Tech, in the process of hiring a new coach after firing Justin Fuente, Sept. 17, 2022.

As alway, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

wofford Josh Conklin

