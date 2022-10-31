XFL announces team names and reveals logos

The XFL has announced the team names and logos for their relaunch under The Rock.

The XFL has slowly, and strategically, leaked information out every few months as Dwayne The Rock Johnson and his partners roll out version 3.0 of the XFL.

The latest of version of the league is set to have a research and development partnership with the NFL with a vision to expand the game of football.

As a refresher, the eight teams are located in Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington DC.

Here are the official team names and logos, as announced this morning by the league, many of which stayed the same (or are very similar) from the league's last iteration.

Renegades continues as an XFL name, as it previously belonged to the Dallas franchise.

Washington DC's nickname stays the same, but they get a refreshed logo.

The Houston franchise remains the Roughnecks, with a slightly changed logo

The Guardians nickname sticks around. Last time it was the New York team, now it belongs in Orlando.

San Antonio is a new location for the league and home to the Brahmas now.

Seattle was the Dragons previously. Now the Sea Dragons with slight change to the logo.

St. Louis Battlehawks nickname is the same and logo is largely unchanged.

The Vipers were previously located in Tampa Bay, and now they will be in Vegas.

All in all, recycling nicknames and logos seems like a big missed opportunity for the league trying to rebrand itself after two failed attempts already. The Brahmas is the only fully original new nickname and logo, while the rest have been recycled or with new cities.

For comparison's sake, here's a look at the previous XFL logos, and you can judge yourself.

Back in September, the league announced the coaching staffs for all eight teams.

The league will officially kick off on February 18, 2023 with Disney and ESPN as their exclusive broadcast partner.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.