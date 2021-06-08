"You don't get what you deserve, you get what you earn."

The summer months of the off season is prime time for colleges to share motivational workouts videos, but this from Georgia Tech hits different.

The video highlighting Yellow Jacket players going through The Program starts off with a great motivational message. 

It's enough to give you chills.

"Everyone likes to talk about what they deserve. Everyone deserves to win. Everyone deserves to be successful."

"You don't get what you deserve. You get what you go out and earn."

"You've got to make it a habit to earn everything. Today...tomorrow. You've got to earn everything you need."

The rest of the video is full of great quotes and nuggets about the expectations of being a good teammate, what is required of those in leadership roles, and so much more. 

