Youth football coach fatally shot following argument

A youth football coach died Saturday night when an argument escalated into a senseless act of violence.

Mike Hickmon, 43, succumbed to his wounds following a game involving the North Dallas United youth football organization. According to the Dallas Morning News, "In a video of the incident shared on social media, a man who is wearing a shirt that reads 'North Dallas United' is seen arguing with a referee. Several yards away, the video shows what appears to be a fight starting, and shortly afterward several gunshots can be heard."

“We don’t condone any of that, there is no place for anything like that to happen in youth sports — in any type of sport,” North Dallas United owner Tevar Watson told the DMN.

Police are searching for Yaqub Salik Talib, the younger brother of former Kansas and NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, in connection to the shooting.

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” Talib's lawyer said in a statement.

Needless to say, gunplay has no place anywhere in society, and especially not at a youth football game. We offer our condolences to all the families affected by this senseless tragedy.

