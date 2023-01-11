Skip to main content

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State add, subtract from Bulldogs' coaching staff

David Turner returns to coach Bulldogs' D-line, offensive shakeups continue

As Zach Arnett continues Mississippi State's transition to a new era after the tragic passing of revered coach Mike Leach, Arnett is continuing to put his stamp on the Bulldogs' staff -- via addition and subtraction.

Mississippi State is welcoming back David Turner to be the Bulldogs' defensive line coach. 

It's Turner's third time on staff in Starkville, Mississippi; the veteran coach most recently was on staff at Georgia Tech and also has plenty of Power 5 experience, including in the Southeastern Conference with the Florida Gators.

The news wasn't all about additions to Arnett's inaugural staff.

With the addition of Will Friend as FootballScoop first reported last week, Arnett is parting ways with Mason Miller.

An esteemed offensive line coach who spent the last campaign also as the Bulldogs' running game coordinator, Miller had been a linchpin member of Leach's staffs and helped tutor offensive lines that protected Will Rogers to lead the Southeastern Conference in passing yards.

Miller, a Valdosta State graduate, also has logged time at New Mexico State and Nevada.

The Bulldogs are close to finalizing Arnett's first full staff, with the offensive coordinator search narrowing its focus per sources.

