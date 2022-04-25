Strength Scoop - Tuesday April 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Carolina Central: The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is accepting internship applications for Summer Sessions 1&2. This is an UNPAID internship; this volunteer position offers Division I experience and the opportunity for future recommendations or opportunities in the field of strength and conditioning. Candidates will COACH, and will have a chance to serve as top assistants for select varsity sports. Qualifications: Candidates must have a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Thomas Carroll, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu.

Appalachian State: Appalachian State University Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for volunteer interns for the 2022 summer period. This is an UNPAID position with the opportunity to receive college credits. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. The main responsibilities of this position include: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/ maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, be detail oriented, have previous training experience, and be pursuing a career in strength and conditioning. Applicants should have or be working towards a nationally accredited certification in strength and conditioning. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Sun Belt, and Appalachian State University rules, regulations, and policies. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment. If SERIOUSLY interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Assistant Director Myles Quimby at quimbymc@appstate.edu.



