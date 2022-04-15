Strength Scoop - Friday April 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Jacksonville University: Jacksonville University Sports Performance is currently accepting applications for the position of Sports Performance Coaching Assistant to contribute to the program for 2022-2023 academic year (Fall 2022-Spring 2023). This position offers valuable knowledge and hands on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the sports performance program and teams as assigned. This position will provide qualified candidates the opportunity to support the coaching staff with training sessions for all 18 Olympic Sports in compliance with NCAA rules. During the Coaching Assistant Mentorship Program, potential candidates will receive experience working at the Division 1 level, have the opportunity to complete the 640-hour practicum/internship requirement needed to sit for the CSCCa certification exam under an approved mentor, have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive college credit if applicable. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the sports performance staff with implementation of training for assigned teams, assisting with supervision of athlete and training facilities, assisting with setup and breakdown down of equipment for training sessions, active participation in projects and assignments throughout the duration of the mentorship program, as well as performing any other duties as assigned by the sports performance staff. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Required qualifications include current CPR/AED certification, as well as achievement of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study, and CSCS or SCCC certification. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred. Sports Performance Coaching Assistants must be able to commit a minimum of 30 hours per week including some early mornings, nights, and weekends. This Mentorship has a nine-month (nonconsecutive months) commitment that is expected to begin August 1st, 2022 and end no later than May 10th, 2023. On-campus housing and meal plan are provided with compensation for this position at $1,000 per month with no benefits. To apply, submit your cover letter, resume, and three professional references together in one PDF file to Nick O’Brien, Assistant Director of Sports Performance, at nobrien1@ju.edu with the email subject line, “JU S&C Coaching Assistant – Last Name, First Name.” Deadline to apply is May 8th, 2022.

Missouri Western: Missouri Western State University is seeking qualified applicants for two strength and conditioning graduate assistant positions for fall 2022 semester. The position will support the Director of Sport Performance with all athletic teams. The successful candidate will be responsible for the program design and implementation for sports as assigned, student-athlete rehabilitation in conjunction with sports medicine staff, research projects and reading assignments, daily/weekly weight room cleaning duties and maintenance of exercise equipment. Potential candidates must maintain a positive and professional working relationship with all athletic coaches and staff, sports medicine personnel and student-athletes. The GA receives full graduate school tuition covering a maximum of 36 credit hours as well as a monthly stipend. This is a 10-month position with the opportunity for renewal after one year. The candidate must have their Bachelor’s degree, and employment is contingent on acceptance into MWSU Graduate School (2.75 GPA required for admission). Previous experience in collegiate strength & conditioning and/or private sector preferred. Must hold or be working towards a nationally accredited certification (SCCC, CSCS, USAW). The candidate must be CPR/AED certified. Deadline to apply is 5/2/22. Follow this link for job posting.