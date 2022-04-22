Strength Scoop - Friday April 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

San Jose State: San Jose State: The San Jose State Football Athletic Performance department is seeking highly motivated applications for Unpaid Strength and Conditioning Interns (2-3) for the Summer 2022 semester (June 6th start date). Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the San Jose State Football Athletic Performance staff in all aspects of the strength, speed, and conditioning programs, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Koret Athletic Training Center. There will be opportunities to work directly with Olympic teams if desired. Minimum requirements include: A strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: Completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, completion or current pursuit of a nationally-accredited certification, including CSCS, SCCC, or USAW, and previous coaching experience in intercollegiate athletics. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking, professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Athletic Performance Coach Isaac Franco at isaac.franco@sjsu.edu.

Embry Riddle: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, located in Daytona Beach, FL, is seeking applicants for two (2) PAID Strength & Conditioning Coach Interns. This position is a 10-month contract which runs from August 2022 – early June 2023. The S&C coach intern will be responsible for program design & implementation, with oversight, for their assigned teams and other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength & Conditioning. The roles and expectations of this position are similar to that of an Assistant S&C Coach. This position will allow coaches to obtain hands on experience training a diverse demographic of student athletes in the collegiate setting. Embry-Riddle sponsors 20 NCAA DII sports teams and is part of the incredibly competitive Sunshine State Conference. This internship is non-salaried but will be compensated at a rate of $1,600 per month for living expenses. In addition, this internship offers an optional university meal plan. Housing and health insurance are NOT included. Required Qualifications: CSCS or SCCC (by start date). Please apply to position on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University website and send cover letter, resume and references to Director of Strength & Conditioning, Spencer Phillips, at phills34@erau.edu