Strength Scoop - Friday April 29, 2022

Stanford: Stanford University Football Sports Performance Program is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Football Sports Performance & Sports Science program for the 2022 Summer Off Season. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to serve as a Football Sports Performance Intern Coach and assist in all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance & Football Sports Science staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this role will assist in Catapult GPS distribution/collection, post-training data collection/analysis, and operation of all sport science technologies such as Vald ForceDecks, NordBord, and Perch Velocity Based Training. This internship also includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Football Sports Performance training philosophies. The curriculum includes education of strength training techniques, sport science technologies and applications, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, along with injury prevention practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Potential candidates must have a strong desire to become a collegiate FOOTBALL sports performance coach, possess an enthusiastic spirit, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study and CSCS or SCCC certification. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. The internship start date is June 15th and would require a 2-month time commitment with opportunity to advance for the fall pending positive evaluation. Deadline to apply is: May 23rd. If interested in applying, send email with subject header “Stanford Football Sports Performance Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Matt Gebert, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at mgebert@stanford.edu.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross State is looking for a Strength & Conditioning Coach. This is a full time coach that will be for the entire athletics department. Starting Salary is 36.5K. Please apply here.

Tennessee Tech (FCS): Tennessee Tech University’s Athletic Performance Department is seeking qualified applicants for one Strength and Conditioning graduate assistant effective August 2022. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, design and implementation of sport-specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams, demonstration and instruction of lifting techniques, supervision of team and individual workouts, and assisting with the maintenance and upkeep of the Athletic Performance Center. Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in a related field; CPR, AED, and First-Aid certifications; and nationally-recognized certification (NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC preferred). Preferred qualifications include at least one year of experience as a strength and conditioning coach/high-level intern and experience working with football, soccer, and softball student-athletes. Position includes educational benefits in a master’s degree program along with a 1,000 monthly stipend during the academic year. Please send resume, cover letter, and contact information for three professional references to Matt Hewett, Director of Athletic Performance, mhewett@tntech.edu Tennessee Tech University is an AA/EEO employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, sex, disability, age (40 and over), status as a protected veteran, genetic information or any other category protected by federal or state law. Inquiries regarding the nondiscrimination policies should be directed to equity@tntech.edu.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking a part-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. The position will be responsible for softball, women’s lacrosse and assist football. The chosen candidate can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. There is potential for free on-campus summer only housing. Minimum Qualifications: NSCA-CSCS and/or CSCCa-SCCC. Preferred Qualifications: Previous collegiate S&C experience, competitive collegiate involvement, certified – USAW, FMS and or FRC. The chosen candidate for the position is subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “RMU S&C Assistant” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, May 20, 2022. Desired start date is May 23. Review of applicants will begin immediately.