Strength Scoop - Friday August 12, 2022

Madison Academy (AL): Madison Academy is searching for a full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This position will work directly under the Director of Human Performance and assist with all operations of Strength & Conditioning along with team training responsibilities. This is an entry-level position. Salary: $30k-$32k and 10 meals per week. If interested, please send your resume and references in one pdf file to Cody Hughes, Director of Human Performance, at chughes@macademy.org. All applications not in one single pdf file will not be considered.