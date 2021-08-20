Strength Scoop - Friday August 20, 2021

Kentucky Christian (NAIA - KY): Kentucky Christian University Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for (2) Intern/GA Strength and Conditioning Coaches. Positions are effective immediately and will include free on-campus housing and a full meal plan. A full tuition waiver will also be included for those candidates wishing to pursue a Master’s Degree with Kentucky Christian University. Please note: No additional stipend will be included. This position reports directly to the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, while working collaboratively as a member of the KCU Athletic Department. Successful candidates will be given full responsibility of 2-3 teams and will assist with the implementation of all aspects of strength and conditioning for the Kentucky Christian University Football program. Candidates will take part in staff meetings, assist with supervision and execution of speed & agility, conditioning, and strength training sessions, periodically travel with assigned sports teams, perform daily maintenance of the facility and complete an internship practicum as assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hours will vary and will include early mornings and late afternoons. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related field is required. Must have at least one year of relevant, full-time experience working with athletes in a collegiate or professional setting. Candidates must be CPR and First Aid certified, have obtained or actively pursuing SCCC/CSCS/USAW certification, and possess a strong desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. Candidates must possess excellent communication skills, a positive attitude, attentional to detail, sense of urgency, a strong work ethic, and possess the ability to work effectively within a diverse community. Candidates must also be proficient in Microsoft Excel. To Apply: Please send a Cover Letter, Resume, and contact information for 3 Professional References to chfriday@kcu.edu.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): Presbyterian is looking to hire an assistant S&C coach. The Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach is responsible for assisting the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach in the development and management of individual and group strength training programs for men and women student-athletes participating in the intercollegiate athletics program. A Bachelor’s degree is required. A Master’s degree is preferred, with an emphasis in Exercise Science, Exercise Physiology, or Physical Education. At least two years of experience is required in progressively responsible positions involving the development and management of sport-specific individual and group strength training programs for men and women. Experience with development and management of strength training programs at the college/university level is preferred. Student-athlete experience, in any sport at the collegiate level, is preferred. Requires certification as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) or Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (sCCc). Send Resume, Cover Letter, and at least 3 References to head strength coach Jared Brugmann at jbrugmann@presby.edu.

Grambling State (FCS): Grambling State University is accepting resumes for the Assistant Director of Sports Performance. The position’s salary is 30k per year, benefits-eligible, with no housing or meals. The hiring process will be quick, as we will need this person to start soon. This job is an opportunity to come and be involved in the evolution of Grambling State’s sports performance department. We are looking for an enthusiastic individual who will hold athletes to a high standard and continually evolve in the scientific portion of our profession and grow in the leadership and mental portion of our profession. We are a movement-based program. Sports will include Softball, Volleyball, Track and Field, Men’s Basketball, and assist with Football. Duties include design and implement strength and conditioning programs that enhance athletic performance and reduce the risk of injury, assist the strength and conditioning department by designing and implementing programs, regularly testing the student-athletes to determine the effectiveness of the programs, and maintaining accurate records of student-athletes progress. Responsible for the supervision and daily upkeep of the sport performance facilities. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Southwestern Athletic Conference rules and regulations. Report the progress of student-athletes to the Director of Sports Performance and the respective head coach. Assist with the scheduling of strength & conditioning facilities. Provide for the proper supervision of student-athletes to ensure that all student-athletes receive proper instruction on weight room usage. Other duties as assigned by the Director of Sports Performance. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, Master’s preferred. SCCC, CSCS, and CPR/AED–First Aid certification. To apply: Send Cover Letter, Resume, 3 References, and copy CSCS/SCCC Certification in 1 PDF document to ThompsonKe@gram.edu and apply via this link.

Northern State (D-II - SD): The Northern State University Strength & Conditioning Staff is looking for qualified and hard working volunteer interns with a strong passion for college athletics and an interest in Collegiate Strength & Conditioning to fill Fall 2021 intern spots and work with numerous athletic teams. These positions are unpaid, but provide valuable experience, and will begin as soon as possible. Preferred candidates should be working towards a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in or related to the field of Exercise Science. An NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa, or USAW Certification is preferred but not required. Resumes and any other questions should be emailed to Director of Strength & Conditioning, Collin Engstrom, at c.r.engstrom@gmail.com.

St. Mary's University (TX): St. Mary’s University (TX) is accepting applications for the position of Intern Sports Performance Coach. This assignment will cover the academic year (August-May) and pay a monthly stipend of $1000. All applicants must currently have CSCS or SCCC certifications. Applicants must also have current First Aid/CPR/AED certifications. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: designing and implementing programs for assigned teams; communicating with sport coaches and athletic trainers on a regular basis about student-athletes; educating the athletes about proper nutrition and recovery strategies; and maintaining a clean environment in the fitness center. Previous strength & conditioning coaching experience required (internships OK). Successful candidate will have programming experience, as well as experience working directly with athletes. Interested candidates who meet the qualifications should email a single PDF document containing a cover letter, resume, and reference list (with names and contact info for at least 3 professional references) to Head Sports Performance Coach, CJ Richardson, at crichardson1@stmarytx.edu. Include in the subject line: “Intern Sports Performance Coach.” Review of application materials will begin immediately with the position being filled ASAP.