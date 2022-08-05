Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Friday August 5, 2022

Kent State: Kent State is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant strength coach position for Fall 2022. The position will receive full tuition and a $10,000 a year stipend. Applicants must be able to be accepted to grad school at Kent State and MUST currently hold their CSCS or CSCCa certification. The position will lead two Olympic sports as well as assist with football. Please email a cover letter, resume, and references to Assistant Director of Sports Performance, Orie Sahlfeld, at asahlfel@kent.edu.

