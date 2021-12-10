Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Strength Scoop - Friday December 10, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

The Citadel (FCS): Head strength coach Donnell Boucher has announced that he is stepping down.

Indiana University’s 2-Trap Simulated Pressures: In 2020, Indiana University was brand new to the 2-Trap Sim pressure game and after stealing the concept from Jeremy Pruitt in its bowl game against Tennessee, IU used them on over 40 percent of snaps in ‘20. It was built to change coverage windows and better defend the RPOs infiltrating the Big 10 (thanks, Minnesota). It was a good answer to combat 87% of one-high coverage structures the Hoosiers used the year before. X&O Labs was granted full access into the 2-trap pressure system that the Hoosiers leaned on to produce 1st place finishes in red zone defense and takeaways in 2020. Read the report here.

Marshall: The Marshall University Olympic Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for our SPRING 2022 VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP Program. JOB DESCRIPTION: Assist in the implementation of strength and conditioning programs, set-up/breakdown of training equipment, and other general day-to-day responsibilities of a strength and conditioning coach. QUALIFICATIONS: Possess or pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree. Preferably certified or working towards NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC. VALUE: This position will provide an opportunity to work directly with athletes in both small and large group settings. You will gain experience working with a variety of teams including Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Golf, Women’s Swim/Dive, Women’s Tennis, and Women’s Volleyball. Interns will have the opportunity to complete a CSCCa mentorship through approved mentor, Matt Donelson. COMPENSATION: FREE housing and utilities are provided, otherwise, this is an UNPAID INTERNSHIP.  DATES: The Internship Program will run from January 10th – April 22ndREGISTRATION: Please email cover letter, resume, and three references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Evan Mills, at millse@marshall.edu.

