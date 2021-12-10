Strength Scoop - Friday December 10, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

The Citadel (FCS): Head strength coach Donnell Boucher has announced that he is stepping down.

Marshall: The Marshall University Olympic Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for our SPRING 2022 VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP Program. JOB DESCRIPTION: Assist in the implementation of strength and conditioning programs, set-up/breakdown of training equipment, and other general day-to-day responsibilities of a strength and conditioning coach. QUALIFICATIONS: Possess or pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree. Preferably certified or working towards NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC. VALUE: This position will provide an opportunity to work directly with athletes in both small and large group settings. You will gain experience working with a variety of teams including Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Golf, Women’s Swim/Dive, Women’s Tennis, and Women’s Volleyball. Interns will have the opportunity to complete a CSCCa mentorship through approved mentor, Matt Donelson. COMPENSATION: FREE housing and utilities are provided, otherwise, this is an UNPAID INTERNSHIP. DATES: The Internship Program will run from January 10th – April 22nd. REGISTRATION: Please email cover letter, resume, and three references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Evan Mills, at millse@marshall.edu.