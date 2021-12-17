Strength Scoop - Friday December 17, 2021

Cal: University of California BerkeleysAthletic Performance Department is now accepting 3 applications for Volunteer Interns for the Summer of 2021. We are looking to fill positions immediately, the internship will conclude at the end of May 2022. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a STRONG work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching experience in the private sector or a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant S&C coach Daree Ajibade at dareeajibade@berkeley.edu.

Rice University’s Offensive Line: The Mike Bloomgren school of OL play has always been about selling out to vertical movement on tight zone runs. It’s something he established while serving as the OC at Stanford and has continued now as the HFC at Rice. The front side of the concept is all about hip-to-hip presence on doubles and the backside is about handling movement and cutting off penetration. There is no ‘plussing’ out to out-of-box defenders or altering the point in his system. It’s an A gap play true and true. Rice’s offensive line coach Sanders Davis shares how he trains the eyes of his offensive line to identify and block gap fit backers, lag technique, and 2i/4i defenders from Even and Odd spacing. Watch the video.

Western Carolina: The Western Carolina University Sports Performance Department is looking to hire a part time Assistant Sports Performance Coach immediately for the start of the Spring 2022 semester. This is an 11-month position that pays $12/hour with overtime. Upon completion of 11 months a mandatory 31 days off is required before being re-hired. It is preferred that candidates have experience with football, men’s golf, and women’s tennis at the collegiate level. Candidates must also be self-starters, highly disciplined, organized, humble, willing to learn and grow, as well as possess the ability to command the room and COACH. This opportunity will provide growth and education in coaching, teaching, speed development, and programming for various sports. Interested candidates can apply at the attached link and need to address their cover letters to Director of Sports Performance and Nutrition, Ben Jacobs. Additional information and requirements can also be found at the attached website. Apply here via this link.