Strength Scoop - Friday December 30, 2022

Texas State: Texas State University is currently accepting applications for SPRING 2023 volunteer internship positions. These positions are JANUARY 9th- MAY 5th, with the opportunity to stay longer. Qualified candidates would work within all aspects of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL strength & conditioning program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as education in VBT, GPS, data management, program design, and S&C curriculum. The position is responsible for assisting the FOOTBALL strength & conditioning staff with implementation of the program, set up and break down of workouts, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and must possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include an accredited certification (USAW, CSCS, SCCC), or previous coaching experience. Please email your resume and references to texasstatestrength@gmail.com.