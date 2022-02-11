Strength Scoop - Friday February 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Former Vanderbilt and MTSU strength coach EJ "Doc" Kreis passed earlier this week at age 69.

Jackson HS (MI): The Strength and Conditioning Coordinator is responsible for establishing and maintaining a strength and conditioning program for all sports. The Coordinator will work to improve athletic performance, reduce athletic injuries, and teach lifelong fitness skills. This position will design training plans according to sound scientific principles, supervise training sessions, evaluate athletes, maintain athletic records, provide nutritional coaching, and teach strength and conditioning classes as needed. The Coordinator will meet regularly with athletic coaches to determine areas on which teams and individual athletes need to work. The Strength and Conditioning Coordinator will consult with the athletic training staff as needed. The Coordinator will be ultimately responsible for maintaining the facilities, and for establishing policies, plans, and procedures for the safe and professional operations of the facilities. Preferred qualifications: Bachelor degree in exercise science, kinesiology, or similar. Professional certification credentialed by an independent accreditation agency preferred. 3-5 years in a similar field. CPR-certified, AED-certified. This is a full-time, year round position. Salary range $40,000 - $52,000 based on education and experience and includes a health insurance package and paid time off. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Illinois: The University of Illinois is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer that recruits and hires qualified candidates without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability or veteran status. For more information, visit http://go.illinois.edu/EEO. STATEMENT OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Primary Position Function/Summary: Assist the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach in developing and implementing individualized conditioning programs for student-athletes. QUALIFICATIONS; Education: Required: Bachelor’s Degree in sport management, kinesiology, recreation or related field. Preferred: Master’s degree. Experience: Required: Minimum one year of strength and conditioning experience at the collegiate and/or professional level, either as a student-athlete or employee. Preferred: Experience working with Softball, M&W Gymnastics, Swimming and Diving is helpful. Experience in designing, developing and using social media platforms. Experience in the use of VBT methodologies and the use of performance technologies available such as Tendo, GymAware, Eliteform, GPS, force plates, timing systems. Training, Licenses or Certifications: C.S.C.C.A or N.S.C.A certification as well as certification in CPR/AED and First Aid. SALARY: Salary will be commensurate with experience. APPLICATION PROCEDURES: For full consideration, please create your candidate profile at https://jobs.illinois.edu and upload your resume, a cover letter, and the names and email addresses or phone numbers of three professional references by February 23, 2022. All requested information must be submitted for your application to be considered. For further information regarding application procedures, you may contact Krissy Doran at kdoran@illinois.edu.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning position beginning May 23, 2022. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assisting in all aspects of Strength and Conditioning for Football, as well as, directly overseeing the design and implementation of Strength and Conditioning programs for 2-3 Olympic Sports; Maintain a safe and effective weight room with a focus on the health and welfare of the student-athlete; Supervision, organization and administration of athlete testing, computer data entry and assisting in the day-to-day operation of the J.B. Higgins Weight Room. This position requires early mornings, evenings, weekends, some holidays, and other duties as assigned. We offer a $19,000 per year position, including a tuition waiver and a stipend. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; Certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa-SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA-CSCS); Current First Aid, CPR and AED certification; Experience with the Olympic lifts; Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning, and nutrition; Experience in a Division I strength and conditioning program; Experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); Strong communication skills; Ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis; Initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis; Knowledge/commitment to the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Texas State University System and Lamar University required. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Playing and/or coaching experience at the Division 1 level. To apply please send Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in a single PDF document to Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Dan Darcy at ddarcy@lamar.edu with ‘GA Application’ in the email subject line. The application deadline is February 25, 2022.