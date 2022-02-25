Strength Scoop - Friday February 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

SMU: SMU is seeking candidates for the Summer 2022 SMU Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Required qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa or NSCA, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID, internship with a possible invite to stay for the Fall Semester if earned. Candidates will also have the opportunity earn the accredited internship hours needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. Please send resume and professional references to Cameron Prater at cprater@smu.edu. The start date of the internship will be May 31st, 2022 and conclude the first week of August.

James Madison: JMU Football has one PART TIME Strength and Conditioning Coaching Position open. Main Responsibilities include: Assisting with Football and Olympic Sports as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Olympic team assignments are TBD. Qualifications include: Previous experience coaching at the Collegiate level, CSCS or SCCC Certification, strong work ethic and willingness to learn. Review of applications will begin immediately. Please send resume and three professional references to Nate Adams at adams3nd@jmu.edu.