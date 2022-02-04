Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Friday February 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429 

XOL 3 Minutes

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Briar Cliff University is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to the Briar Cliff University graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, USAW), and experience as a collegiate athlete. The position includes full tuition remission, a $2,500 stipend ($1,250 per semester), and free on-campus housing. Projected start date is August 1, 2022. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Kieffer at joshua.kieffer@briarcliff.edu.

You May Like

QwikCut January

Strength Scoop - Wednesday February 2, 2022

Feb 2, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

Strength Scoop - Tuesday February 1, 2022

Feb 1, 2022
Guardian Caps FB scoop_jan-22

Strength Scoop - Monday January 31, 2021

Jan 31, 2022
XOL 3 Minutes

Strength Scoop - Friday January 28, 2022

Jan 31, 2022
Scout Smart Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Thursday January 27, 2022

Jan 27, 2022
QwikCut January

Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 26, 2022

Jan 26, 2022
*CoachComm Cobalt

Strength Scoop - Tuesday January 25, 2022

Jan 25, 2022
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday January 24, 2022

Jan 24, 2022