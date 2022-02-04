Strength Scoop - Friday February 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Briar Cliff University is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to the Briar Cliff University graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, USAW), and experience as a collegiate athlete. The position includes full tuition remission, a $2,500 stipend ($1,250 per semester), and free on-campus housing. Projected start date is August 1, 2022. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Kieffer at joshua.kieffer@briarcliff.edu.