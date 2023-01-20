Strength Scoop - Friday January 20, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

South Alabama: The University of South Alabama Football Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications for three (3) UNPAID internship positions for the SUMMER 2023 Semester (May 29th – July 28th). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the Athletic Performance program for the University of South Alabama Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other given tasks. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Football Athletic Performance Coach, Cody Stout at codystout@southalabama.edu.