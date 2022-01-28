Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Friday January 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. 

XOL 3 Minutes

Eastern Michigan: Bryce Howard has joined the program as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Howard previously worked with the strength staff at Akron.

St. Olaf (D-III - MN): St. Olaf College is currently seeking an Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. This position will work with our 26 varsity sports and 550 student-athletes on campus. Minimum requirements include a Bachelor’s Degree, CPR and AED Certifications, and a nationally recognized certification (CSCS, SCCC). It is preferred that applicants have a Master’s Degree, experience with professional or collegiate-level on-floor coaching, high work ethic, effective communication skills, and proficiency with computer applications. If interested and for further position details, please apply via this link.

Akron: Iannachione, who has past stops at LSU, Youngstown State, Wyoming, and Pitt, has been announced as the new head strength coach.

