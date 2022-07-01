Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Friday July 1, 2022

UC Davis: UC Davis Sports Performance has an immediate opening for an Assistant Sports Performance Coach. This position will be responsible for the programming and development of baseball and 2-3 other teams as assigned as well as assisting with football. Experience with both baseball and football is preferred. This is a full time benefits eligible position with a 12 month contract at $35-$45K per year. All interested candidates please apply using this link.

Southeastern Louisiana (FCS): Southeastern Louisiana University (FCS): Southeastern Louisiana University Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for Volunteer Internship positions for the Fall 2022 semester. The internship will begin August 15, 2022. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football along with various Olympic sport teams as assigned. Our main goal is education through experience. This includes daily coaching opportunities, opportunities to lead small team sessions, continuing education, a comprehensive internship curriculum, expansion of network connections, and daily weight room maintenance. While working with all Division-I athletic programs, interns will gain practical coaching experience in accordance with the philosophy of the department and can begin to lay the groundwork for future opportunities, with a consideration for future employment recommendations. Qualifications: strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, positive energy, willingness to learn, Bachelors’ degree/degree in progress (Internship may be completed for class credit), hold or pursuing a SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification.  Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references in a single PDF document with “Internship Application” in the subject line to Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Travis Nichols at travis.nichols@selu.edu.

