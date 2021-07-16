Strength Scoop - Friday July 16, 2021

BYU: Brigham Young University Football Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for Fall 2021 internship positions. Qualified candidates will work directly with Strength and Conditioning staff beginning August 2021 and ending December 2021 or later. We are looking for an eager and enthusiastic individual with a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning at the collegiate level. Responsibilities: include but are not limited to assisting the Strength and Conditioning Staff with the set-up, breakdown, and implementation of all training sessions; daily upkeep and maintenance of weight room equipment; assist with daily administrative tasks and any other duties assigned by the intern coordinator. Qualifications: Will have obtained or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as possess CSCS certification from the NSCA. Qualified candidates will receive hands-on experience working in a Division I athletic performance program, participate in continuing education sessions to build their knowledge in performance and nutrition, and can build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations. Applicants, please send a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references Coach Simeona at ksimeona@byu.edu.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State University is a multi-divisional (DI & DII) university seeking qualified candidates for a paid Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach(non-benefit) position. The position will be filled as soon as possible. Successful candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree and current SCCC or CSCS certification, as well as First Aid & CPR/AED certification. The preferred candidate will have 1-2 years’ experience in programming and coaching in the collegiate setting. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three professional references in one PDF file to John.Rehfeld@bemidjistate.edu.

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Muhlenberg College is looking to hire an assistant strength coach. Description: Work with the Director of Strength and Conditioning to design and implement specific strength & conditioning programs for assigned teams. Supervise both individual and team workouts. Keep team and individual records. Implement and instruct Olympic weightlifting techniques. Assist in maintaining all machines and free weight equipment in the weight room. Assist the Director of Strength & Conditioning with all aspects of the strength and conditioning program. May include other duties as assigned. There will be a stipend, housing and meals. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree required. One or two years’ experience in a collegiate athletic weight room. Experience in all forms of strength training, flexibility, agility, speed, and conditioning. Motivate both small and large groups of athletes. Good communication & computer skills required. Certification or working towards certification for NSCA and/or USA Weightlifting Association. Deadline: Applicant review begins immediately and will continue until the position has been filled. Anticipated start date is Aug 10, 2021. How to Apply: How to Apply: Applicants must submit a cover letter/resume and 3 references via email to: dthomas@muhlenberg.edu also must complete an online application via this link. with your diversity statement. An equal opportunity employer, Muhlenberg College is committed to recruiting and retaining outstanding faculty and staff from racial and ethnic groups that have been traditionally underrepresented in higher education. For additional information about Muhlenberg's commitment to diversity and inclusion, applicants can visit the ‌ College's Diversity Strategic Plan‌ .

Georgia Southern: The Georgia Southern University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is looking to fill multiple positions for its Fall 2021 volunteer internship. This is an unpaid position that is responsible for assisting the GSU Strength and Conditioning staff with the implementation of the strength and conditioning program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning and/or the Internship Coordinator. In this role, you will gain valuable experience working within the Georgia Southern football program, working directly with the Strength and Conditioning staff, and will allow you to study under a CSCCa approved mentor. Required qualifications include the completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a CPR/AED certification, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and a strong work ethic. Other preferred qualifications include certification, or the pursuit of a certification from the NSCA and/or the CSCCA and previous coaching experience. The tentative start date is August 5th, 2021. The internship will be completed at the end of the 2021 football season, with the possibility of extending into the 2022 spring semester. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Eric Scott at ecscott@georgiasouthern.edu.

Franklin Pierce (NH): Franklin Pierce University is seeking qualified candidates for a PAID Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach (non-benefit) 10-month position. The position will be filled as soon as possible. Successful candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree and current SCCC or CSCS certification, as well as First Aid & CPR/AED certification. The preferred candidate will have 1-2 years' of experience in programming and coaching in the collegiate setting. Please submit a Cover Letter, Resume, and contact information for three professional references in one PDF file to garciap@franklinpierce.edu.